Pros and Cons of Getting an Accelerated Master’s Degree 

About two years ago, I learned about a new program at Illinois State University—an accelerated 4+1 program in advanced marketing analytics. This program allowed me to take a few graduate courses during my senior year of undergrad, making it possible to earn both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in just five years total.

These programs are commonly known as accelerated degrees and have been growing in popularity. Instead of getting your master’s in two to three years, you get it in one. The program I joined at ISU is only a few years old. Here are some pros and cons of earning a master’s degree at such a fast pace.

Pros

I will complete my master’s in just one year instead of the traditional two-year path. This is not only more convenient since I spend less time studying, but it also allows me to enter the workforce sooner, start doing what I enjoy, and begin earning money.

It’s been a cheaper option for me! Taking classes during my senior year allows my academic scholarships to cover those courses. Most scholarships expire after four years, and I’ve noticed that finding scholarships for graduate students can be quite challenging.

I’m already familiar with the campus and have an established network of professors whom I can continue to connect with, seek guidance from, and ask for help when needed.

I won’t have to worry about going back for my master’s later in life while juggling a full-time job and family responsibilities. I remember watching my mom come home from a long day at work, only to dive into homework while still taking care of everyone. I’d like to avoid that stress by finishing my degree now while I have minimal additional responsibilities.

There are many great graduate assistant opportunities that provide tuition waivers and a stipend, making grad school more affordable. These positions also offer a chance to gain valuable experience while pursuing my degree, before entering the full-time job market. The skills I develop will help make me a more competitive candidate.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, individuals with a master’s degree typically earn about 16% more than those with only a bachelor’s degree, which translates to a significant salary advantage for master’s degree holders. Not only will I earn more sooner, but the additional experience I gain before entering the full-time workforce will likely help me secure better positions, rather than being limited to entry-level roles.

Cons

I don’t have the typical relaxing senior year. This doesn’t bother me too much because I’m focused on learning and preparing for the future, so I prefer being productive. That said, many seniors I know are taking the fewest classes possible and enjoying their last semester now that they’ve secured full-time offers. While they’re out at the pub, I’m working on homework for my grad classes. Sometimes I feel left out, but I keep reminding myself of the bigger picture. I’d rather sacrifice a bit of the present for a better future.

Taking a double class load is a lot. Not only am I finishing up my undergrad, but I’m also taking grad classes on top of it. One set of classes is already plenty, so doubling up means double the work.

I won’t lie, the night classes have been a tough adjustment. Since these are graduate-level courses, most people are returning to school later in life after they’ve already started full-time jobs. As a result, the classes are scheduled at night so they can attend after work. My latest class runs from 7:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. in person, which is exhausting after a long day. At this point in the day, it’s hard to stay focused, and it leaves me more tired when I have to wake up early the next morning.

Make sure you’re passionate about the degree because once you’re in, you feel like you’re committed. The pace is so fast that if you dislike what you’re doing, it can become overwhelming and stressful. It’s great to challenge yourself and grow, but if it doesn’t align with your career goals, I wouldn’t recommend it.

Honestly, it feels like I’ve been here for too long. Staying at the same school for five years has its perks, but it’s also starting to make me feel a bit stir-crazy. I’m ready for a change of pace and to try something new, but I still have one more year to go. I love my school, but it feels like I’ve never really left, and the burnout is real.

While my friends are graduating and moving on, I’ll still be here. I won’t have my usual friend group next year, which will feel strange and lonely, even though I’ll still be on campus. I can always meet new people, but the ones I’ve known for four years will be gone, starting a completely new chapter of their lives.

Overall, I’m really glad programs like this exist. I’m proud of my four years here, but I wanted more internship and work experience before diving into a full-time job, and this program allows me to gain that while staying productive and working toward my master’s. The faculty and staff have been amazing and super helpful, and once I adjusted, it hasn’t been as scary or overwhelming as I initially thought. I’d definitely recommend looking into accelerated degrees if you want more experience, need a master’s for your career, and want to secure better job offers. Just make sure you weigh the pros and cons to see what works best for you and where you’re at in life.