Pros and Cons: Dorms v. Living at Home

The end of the year is just around the corner, meaning I can confidently say that I have survived my first year of college. However, unlike many, I was in the dorms for my first semester and I commuted from home for my second. With my experience in both, I now know several pros and cons and with this knowledge, I have decided to go back to the dorms.
Commuting from Home:
Pros:
- Getting to see your family constantly
- Less likely to miss out on family events
- Easier transition from high school to college
- Lesser cost of living compared to college dorm fees
- Ability to have your car as an underclassmen
- Easier accessibility to have an off-campus job
- Higher chance that your food palate is met
- Easier to study because of a familiar environment
Cons:
- Travel prices
- Easier to miss campus events
- Seasonal roadblocks
- Harder time developing friendships with those on campus
- Lack of hospitality during downtime
- Chance of traffic delays
- Parking limitations
- Driving time affects time allowed for studying
Living on Campus:
Pros:
- Community of people who are similar in age
- Higher chance of meeting someone who is sharing the same experiences as you
- Time effective
- Chance to “reinvent” self
- Feeling of more independence from home pressures
- A place of your own to spend your downtime
- Forces you to develop more independent skills (cleaning, laundry, etc.)
- More campus involvement
- Easier access to “college food”
- Higher chance of developing friendships
- Class proximity
- More motivation to go to class
Cons:
- Cost of the dorm/meal plan
- Chance of sharing the room with someone unknown
- RA dorm checks
- Possibility of roommate conflict
- Higher chance of lockouts
- Fire drills (fire alarm pulling)
- Dorm location compared to classes
- Inability to have control of thermostat
- Room size
While dorm life is not for everyone, there are several pros and cons for both situations. I personally favor the dorm life because I believe the campus involvement makes up for the majority of the cons. However, having my car during my freshman year has also been a blessing.
Overall, the choice is yours. Neither option is better than the other and it is all based on personal preference. Take your time to look at everything that can be offered and pick the best option to make your college experience memorable.