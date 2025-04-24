Pros and Cons: Dorms v. Living at Home

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

The end of the year is just around the corner, meaning I can confidently say that I have survived my first year of college. However, unlike many, I was in the dorms for my first semester and I commuted from home for my second. With my experience in both, I now know several pros and cons and with this knowledge, I have decided to go back to the dorms.

Commuting from Home:

Pros:

Getting to see your family constantly

Less likely to miss out on family events

Easier transition from high school to college

Lesser cost of living compared to college dorm fees

Ability to have your car as an underclassmen

Easier accessibility to have an off-campus job

Higher chance that your food palate is met

Easier to study because of a familiar environment

Cons:

Travel prices

Easier to miss campus events

Seasonal roadblocks

Harder time developing friendships with those on campus

Lack of hospitality during downtime

Chance of traffic delays

Parking limitations

Driving time affects time allowed for studying

Living on Campus:

Pros:

Community of people who are similar in age

Higher chance of meeting someone who is sharing the same experiences as you

Time effective

Chance to “reinvent” self

Feeling of more independence from home pressures

A place of your own to spend your downtime

Forces you to develop more independent skills (cleaning, laundry, etc.)

More campus involvement

Easier access to “college food”

Higher chance of developing friendships

Class proximity

More motivation to go to class

Cons:

Cost of the dorm/meal plan

Chance of sharing the room with someone unknown

RA dorm checks

Possibility of roommate conflict

Higher chance of lockouts

Fire drills (fire alarm pulling)

Dorm location compared to classes

Inability to have control of thermostat

Room size

While dorm life is not for everyone, there are several pros and cons for both situations. I personally favor the dorm life because I believe the campus involvement makes up for the majority of the cons. However, having my car during my freshman year has also been a blessing.

Overall, the choice is yours. Neither option is better than the other and it is all based on personal preference. Take your time to look at everything that can be offered and pick the best option to make your college experience memorable.