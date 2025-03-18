The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Have you heard my favorite band has just released their third studio album? That’s right! Irish alternative indie rock band Inhaler released their third album ‘Open Wide’ on February 7, 2025. Their third album follows the release of ‘Cuts & Bruises’ (2023) and ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ (2021). Inhaler had announced their third album in late October of 2024, which thrilled many fans and began a lot of anticipation for many (aka just me).

‘Open Wide’ Track List:

“Eddie in the Darkness”

“Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)”

“Your House”

“A Question of You”

“Even Though”

“Again”

“Open Wide”

“All I Got Is You”

“Still Young”

“The Charms”

“X-Ray”

“Concrete”

“Little Things”

They released in total four singles for this album giving fans a taste of the change in sound. On Oct 29, 2024, they released “Your House” which was the first single they had released in two years. On Dec 6, 2024, they released the title track “Open Wide.” On January 17, 2025, they released “A Question of You” which they debut this song at my concert back in October for the first time ever! The final single before the album release was “Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)” on February 5, 2024, only two days before the album release.

Although Inhaler is known for their alternative indie rock genre of music this album shows a new sound evolution. Still in touch with their roots of alternative rock, this album introduces songs with pop-infused melodies. I know you all must be wondering, “Emma what are your favorite tracks from the new album?” To that I have to say thank you so much for asking and let me tell you all about it! My favorite song off this album is “Eddie in the Darkness” This song reminds me the most of their past two albums in terms of sound and lyrics. It is the best way of opening this album because it gets listeners in the mood to have fun. As for my other favorites off this album I really love “X-Ray,” “Even Though,” and “Little Things.” Although those are my favorites, I truly love this album.

I cannot recommend only this album enough but Inhaler themselves. I have been a fan of Inhaler since the end of 2019 and the very beginning of 2020, seeing them evolve into the band they are today has been such a fun experience. I cannot wait to see their continued success and how they will continue to evolve over time. Please check them out and maybe I’ll see you at one of their gigs!