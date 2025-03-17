Old Hollywood Glam Is Back—Here’s How to Make It Yours

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Awards season is in full swing, which means a fresh wave of fashion trends is taking over. Our favorite celebrities are stepping out in looks that will shape pop culture and style for months to come. One of my favorite trends right now? Old Hollywood Glam. We’re talking bold red lips, dramatic silhouettes, classic bobs, and big, voluminous curls. Sabrina Carpenter leads the charge, with Raye, Kehlani, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez following close behind.



It’s safe to say the “clean girl” aesthetic that ruled the early 2020s is on its way out. Instead, we’re embracing something timeless. Beauty and fashion trends will always come and go, and keeping up with micro-trends can feel exhausting. But Old Hollywood Glam? That’s a look that never really fades. If you’re ready to channel that classic elegance, here are a few pieces to bring into your wardrobe.

1.

Embrace heatless curl methods!

Big, bouncy curls scream glamour, but let’s be real—nobody wants to fry their hair every day to get that look. Luckily, the days of wicked-hot rollers and bulky over-the-head hair dryers are behind us. Now, you can get the same voluminous curls without the damage. Heatless curling rods you can sleep in, Velcro rollers, and even DIY sock curls are all easy, damage-free ways to achieve those Old Hollywood Curls—no heat required.

2.

Choose your shade of red carefully.

You can’t pull off full Hollywood glamour without a good red lip. But with so many shades out there, how do you pick the right one? The “it” red has changed over the decades—from deep, vampy purple reds in the ‘20s to true scarlet in the ‘50s. These days, it’s all about what works for you. If you have a cool, fair skin tone, go for a blue-based red. Warm undertones? Orange-toned or true reds will be your best bet. And if you have olive skin? Honestly, you can wear both—lucky!



3.

Don’t be afraid of side parts…

Okay, I know this one might be controversial—Gen Z has been anti-side part for a while now. But let’s be real, Hollywood glamour was all about it. A good side part isn’t just a style choice; it gives you volume and can even help keep your hair healthier by switching up where the tension sits. And that big, dramatic swoop by the face? Completely essential for the look. Some things are just timeless.



4.

A sliver of bare skin is your friend.

I’m all for wearing whatever makes you feel good. But one of my favorite style tips from this era? Pick one place to show a little skin and own it! Whether it’s your arms, collarbones, or legs—whatever makes you feel confident, embrace it. This trick keeps things looking classy and polished without veering into grandma territory (no offense to any stylish grandmas reading this). P.S.- not comfortable with showing skin? Opt for lace, see-through chiffon, or some small cutouts in your clothes instead.



5.

Go with a half-moon manicure!

Take a page out of Dita Von Teese’s fashion playbook and ask for a half-moon manicure next time you visit the salon. This vintage-inspired look is about leaving a small semi-circle unpainted at the base of your nail—subtle but chic. And for my budget-friendly divas, you can DIY it with some small circle stickers. Just place them at the base of your nails (half on, half off), swipe on your favorite polish, and finish with a shiny top coat. Old Hollywood glamour, no appointment necessary!



Take what you love from these tips and make them your own. However, you choose to go with it, embrace your Old Hollywood Glam, and step into your most timeless and chic era yet!