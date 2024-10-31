The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Halloween! I don’t know if it’s just me, but every October I’m looking for something to make me quite literally jump out of my skin. I love being scared; since I was a little girl, my dad was the type of guy to watch Ghost Hunters year-round, so I definitely got this fiending for horror from my dad. For a while now, I’ve been making a list of movies to watch in October—specifically, movies that make me look over my shoulder afterward to ensure there’s nobody following me. You have to check these 10 movies out!

10. Fresh (2022)

A true psychological twist. This darkly comedic thriller tackles modern dating and the horror of consumerism in a bizarre but intriguing way. The film’s commentary on societal pressures, coupled with its unexpected twists, offers a fresh take on the genre. It’s equal parts disturbing and satirical, making it a must-watch.

9. Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Out of the whole franchise, this is the only one I genuinely still think about. I have intrusive thoughts about scenes from this movie even eight years later. Expanding the Paranormal Activity universe, this spin-off adds a new layer to the found footage format. Set in a Latinx community, it blends cultural elements with supernatural horror, providing a unique twist that keeps you engaged from start to finish.

8. Quarantine 2: Terminal (2011)

I’m not the type to recommend a sequel over the original, but this movie is just terrifying, and I still think about it a decade later. It’s a sequel to the found footage horror film Quarantine, ramping up the tension with a group of passengers trapped in an airport terminal during a viral outbreak. It’s a pulse-pounding ride that combines claustrophobia and infectious terror, perfect for fans of the genre.

7. Barbarian (2022)

An insane watch that will have you at the edge of your seat. Barbarian subverts expectations with a story about a rental gone wrong. With a clever script and unpredictable turns, it explores themes of trust and fear in a fresh way. The film is filled with shocking moments that will keep you guessing—and screaming—throughout.

6. The Strangers (2008)

I watched this movie at the ripe age of 7—insane, I know, but that’s the type of house I grew up in. A modern classic in the home invasion subgenre, The Strangers is a chilling reminder of how vulnerable we can be in our own spaces. The unsettling atmosphere and relentless tension create a sense of paranoia that lingers long after the credits roll. Even 16 years later, this movie pops into my head, reminding me to never open the door for anyone at night.

5. The Lodge (2019)

The greatest psychological horror I’ve ever seen. This film will boggle your mind as it expertly plays on isolation and terror when a family is trapped in a remote cabin during a snowstorm. With a haunting atmosphere and unexpected twists, it raises questions about faith, grief, and the unknown, making it a thought-provoking horror experience.

4. Late Night with the Devil (2023)

I watched this two weeks ago with my boyfriend, and it made me so scared that I was in shock for like 15 minutes after the credits rolled. Set during a live talk show in the 1970s, this film combines a nostalgic vibe with pure horror. When an unexpected guest arrives, chaos ensues, leading to a night filled with spine-tingling moments. The clever use of the live format keeps you on the edge of your seat, wondering what could happen next.

3. Hereditary (2018)

I watched this movie last October with my boyfriend, and every day since then, I think about the last 20 minutes. It genuinely scarred me for life—but in a good way because I love being scared. It’s a masterclass in horror that delves into family trauma and the supernatural. Following a family unraveling after a tragic loss, the film is filled with unsettling imagery and a creeping sense of dread. It’s not just about jump scares; the tension builds until you’re left gasping at the end.

2. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Out of all The Conjuring movies, this one really delivers. It follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a murder case linked to demonic possession. The film blends true crime with horror, making it both thrilling and terrifying. I had to say a prayer during and after because I was so scared—you need to watch.

1. Talk to Me (2022)

Yup, this is the one. I’m glad you made it this far because this movie is going to make you jump out of your boots. It’s an Australian supernatural horror film that puts a unique twist on the genre with a mysterious embalmed hand that allows people to contact the dead. It cleverly explores themes of grief and addiction, all while delivering intense scares and a haunting atmosphere. Perfect for those who enjoy psychological horror.

With this list, you’re all set for the last day of a spine-chilling spooky season! Grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and prepare to be scared. Happy haunting!