My Top Underrated Artists

We all know the big names like Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and so many more that have shaped the music industry. However, this leaves almost no recognition for those more underrated artists that are able to make us feel even when they have such a “small” following.

Here are my top 10 favorite underrated artists and my favorite song by them:

Someone I attended college with when I went to the University of Dubuque. Sketty Bag was born in Iowa. He is a double major, majoring in both flight and percussion performance. Sketty Bag says that he releases music when he has the free time and loves what he does. He plays all the instruments featured in his music and works with other aspiring musicians to get everyone noticed. His genre of choice is alternative/indie rock.

Starting with her debut single in 2017 called “Work It on Out” which she co-wrote and produced under Alli Merrill. After this release, her career took off, with follow up singles and her 2021 album, Bloom Baby Bloom. Her style is a twist on indie rock using celestial vocals, atmospheric production, and lyrics that reflect her upbringing. Her songs take a look at her personal experiences including loss and depression, opening the doors to emotional depth that critics love.

Formed in 2007 by Pete Weiland and Tyler Soucy. What originally started off as a duo became a trio with the addition of Tucker Yaro. They are best known for their 90s-tinged indie rock sound with emo revival and unique time signatures, usually having a nostalgic and sentimental feeling.

Based in Nashville, an indie folk quintet formed in 2012, starting with a couple, Zack and Dani Green. Later recruiting their friends Brain Seligman (guitar), Jesse Baker (bass), and Chris Wikson (drums). They had their debut album called “One” and featured their breakout single titled, “Heavy.” This gave them success on several streaming sites and they have been featured on platforms like NPR and World Cafe. Their music focuses on the themes of faith, doubt, and personal discovery.

A ska-punk band that formed in Orange County, California around 1995. Their name is a reference to the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The band gained their initial success with the 1996 EP, Introducing Safe Ferris, and their 1997 album, It Means Everything, featuring their hit cover of “Come On Eileen.” After a hiatus, the band reformed (with an almost completely new lineup) in 2013, and they continued to release music, being led by their frontwoman, Minquie Powell.

Formed in Orange County, California in 1991, earning their recognition with their 1996 album, Turn the Radio Off, and their hit single “Sell Out.” They originally started off as a rock band called “The Fisher King,” before adopting the name Reel Big Fish and turning their focus to ska punk. As of right now their founding member, Aaron Barrett, is the only original member remaining. In 2006, they left their label and started releasing music independently.

Going from a multi-sport athlete to a musician starting off in Sunrise, Arizona. After graduating from California Baptist University he gained acclaim for his cover of “Jersey Giant” and his debut album West On I-10, which he actually released on his graduation day. He was influenced by his father’s music taste, usually including the Eagles and James Taylor. His style blends folk, indie-American, and alternative pop.

Born in Florida, she has an enthusiastic personality and humble composure. Her musical journey was sparked by her father’s influence and her admiration for artists like Cavetown. She makes music based on American pop and indie pop music. However, there is not much more that has been released about Nep but I cannot wait to learn more in the future.

Formed by Tyle Mabry and Harlow Phillips, they gained traction after their 2024 EP Maine. They met in middle school in Duluth, Georgia and bonded over their love for music. Mabry initially started “hey, nothing” as a solo project, but in 2021 Phillips joined and they started releasing music together. Their band name stems from a reference to a character in the movie The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Their style of music looks at the emotions related to growing up, relationships, grief, and trauma. They are known for building emo, folk, and rock, using lyrics that are vulnerable and personable, comparing themselves to artists like Modern Baseball and Pinegrove.

Formed in Utah in 2018 by lead vocalist Joshua Harmon when he met guitarist Jonas Swanson at an open mic. Harmon had already met and started working with a drummer named Juice Welch and they began recording their first EP, Elevator Days. In 2019, the band was complete when KJ Ward joined the band and they released their debut album titled, When We Were Friends. The name comes from a joke that Harmon heard from someone in the shared minivan on their way to prom. Their style is indie rock with influences from folk rock and alternative rock. They use emotional and vivid lyrics to create an emotional depth with a danceable tune.