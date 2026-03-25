This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe that movies say a lot about who we are as people. They shape how we see the world, what we value, and how we dream. My favorite movies are not only ones I have on repeat, but those that have stuck with me since my first watch. Here is a look at the movies that make me who I am and the story behind them.

My Top Ten Favorite Movies

Why I love These Movies

Personally, I think that all of these movies show you a different form of love. There is unexpected love, there is love that conquers all, there is love that ends happily, there is love that ends in heart break, and they show you the length that love will make someone go. While they all don’t have happy endings, they make you feel like you are there with them, you are able to connect with the characters, and it shows you how love should be. Yes, there’s drama and all of the other things under the sun, but they show you something that people strive for, and I think they have built me as a person. That’s why I will always love these movies.