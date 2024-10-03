The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, my ‘foster fail’ puppy turned one year old! It felt so recent that my family and I received him and his brother from a local rescue organization. His birthday caused me to reflect on his journey so far.

Welcome

A litter of puppies and the momma dog were scooped up from the streets of Kentucky in early November. By the middle of the month, my mom had converted our dining room into a puppy palace. We made their playpen cozy with blankets, potty pads, and a variety of toys. My little brothers would even climb in there to play their Nintendo Switches as the puppies tried gnawing on the joysticks. These puppies quickly became the center of all our worlds as we worked together to improve their rough start in life. We called them Augie and Arlo. They had upset stomachs, weighed so little, and were growing so fast. There was a whole notebook filled with timestamps to keep track of the medicine they needed every few hours. My mom cooked them unseasoned, shredded chicken, white rice, mushed up sweet potatoes and blueberries, and mixed it in with their dry kibble.

Grow

Augie and Arlo were beginning to grow stronger. This was demonstrated in the way they would zoom around our yard. There were crunchy leaves on the ground which they had the best time munching on and using to play keep away with. My family and I laughed and laughed as we watched these tiny boys tuck their back legs underneath them before blasting off. Augie would often initiate a chase game with Arlo. He knew his speed could bring him to the finish line before Arlo, however, it was his rather uncoordinated faceplants into the grass that caused his little brother to catch up and tackle him. These puppies were feeling better.

Play

Around the holiday season, their coats were getting fluffier which was perfect for playing in the snow. Their bite strength seemed to be improving as well… per the games of tug and rips in my pants. After many servings of my mom’s cooking mixed with their medication, the boy’s tummy troubles were cured. Trips to the vet proved that they were growing exactly as they should be. Socialization was perfect as the neighbor kids would come over on the regular and expose them to new things. Augie eventually figured out how to scale the wall of the puppy enclosure, so the whole house became a part of their world now. The sidewalk too as leash training began. Life was good.

Adoption

The success of the puppies came with their adoption ads. They were beautiful boys with good brains, so we knew they would go to good homes with ease. Early December rolled around as Arlo got adopted. He now resides with a wonderful family who lives in a town next to mine. We even see them out and about sometimes! Inquiries on Augie remained silent.

As my family and I had one-on-one time with Augie, his personality really began to shine through. Augie was learning commands, accompanying us to my grandparent’s home, and even got a new harness and leash set up. This was the origin of my suspicions… why get him a new harness if you are going to have to give it up with him when he leaves us? He is such a cute puppy, so why have there been no messages about people being interested in him?

Suprise

It is Christmas Day. My little brothers and I came clomping down the stairs. We rounded the corner to stand in front of a little red, bone-shaped stocking that read, “AUGIE” in bold lettering. “Merry Christmas,” my parents said, “Augie is your puppy. We adopted him!” My brother’s shrieked which got Augie excitedly jumping and wiggling all around. We pet him and fluffed up his head and told him that he will forever be loved by us.

Reflect

Fostering puppies might seem intimidating and like a lot of work. To be honest, there was a lot of effort and responsibility involved. Thankfully, the support of an organization like Starfish Animal Rescue, made fostering a more comforting and uplifting experience. They were contacted with any worries or questions, so we never felt alone in the process. If you have the time and other helping hands, foster some puppies and show them the world. Saving the life of an animal is such a beautiful thing. If you are not in a position to foster, donations or volunteer work is also greatly appreciated by not-for-profit rescue groups. It is such fulfilling work. I am so grateful for the journey my family and I were able to go on by fostering those two puppies. After all, it gave us Augie!