Hello, my lovely readers! Long time no chat! In the time since I last wrote an article, I’ve been listening to a ton of music. I’ve truly made a playlist for every single occasion, and this past summer, we were met with an onslaught of fantastic albums.

In July, we had . by Kesha. In August, we not only had Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You by Ethel Cain, but we also got Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter. A fantastic summer for the music scene, if I do say so myself!

So I thought, what better way to start the school year than with a review of the music albums I’ve had on repeat?

On July 4th, 2025, Kesha released her first album under her independently owned Kesha Records. This album was so fun and freeing. It reminded me of the early 2010s, and that is one of my favorite eras of music. The album starts with the very fitting “FREEDOM.” This song is a very fun vibe that I think introduces the tone of the album incredibly well.

My personal favorite songs are “RED FLAG.” and “THE ONE.” I think we can all relate to occasionally liking a red flag, and in this album, Kesha just embraces that. In “THE ONE.” I think she really expresses learning to love yourself incredibly well. The first time I listened to it, I felt literal chills, and when I looked down at my arms, I had goosebumps! It’s just such a beautiful song.

Not only are the songs great, but the vibes and style of this album are incredible! I did actually get to see her over the summer at Tinley Park. I was blown away by her performance. The Scissor Sisters and Slayyyter opened for her, which was amazing. When Kesha came onstage, the crowd went wild. It was amazing to see people, young and old, who all loved Kesha’s music. Her costume changes were amazing, her opening her performance holding a mannequin head of herself was super creative and cool, and her background dancers ate down!

Overall, I rate this album 10 out of 10!

Ethel Cain’s New Album

The next album that I’ve had on repeat is Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Love You Forever. I was so excited for this album. It is in the same universe as Ethel’s first album, Preacher’s Daughter, and takes place before the events of Preacher’s Daughter. The character of Ethel fell in love with Willoughby when they were young, but tragedy struck, and they were parted. This album tells the tale of their love and the aftermath of it.

I love this album more than words can describe. My favorite song is “Dust Bowl.” Each song on this album gives you more context on the love story of these two. There are also a few instrumentals, which Ethel Cain does on every album. They are hauntingly beautiful. The entire album will leave you in tears just like Preacher’s Daughter did, while also leaving you wanting more of Ethel’s story!

Of course, I’m giving this one a 10 out of 10!

Sabrina never fails to amaze me with her visuals, costumes, and lyricism. A very quick follow-up to Short N’ Sweet, Man’s Best Friend has the same tongue-in-cheek vibes. The lead single, “Manchild,” didn’t fail to give me a giggle. I didn’t skip one song on this album. Sabrina, much like her friend Taylor Swift, definitely knows how to write a bridge. Whether it’s “My Man on Willpower” or “Nobody’s Son,” her bridge will keep you hooked!

My personal favorite songs are “House Tour” and “Go Go Juice.” “House Tour” sounds exactly like a song that Barbie herself would listen to. “Go Go Juice” combines the fun pop beat with a little twang of country that is so Sabrina. It’s the perfect song for a line dance. And I can’t forget the funky dance break in “Tears.”

This album will be on repeat for me till further notice! Obviously, it’s a 10 out of 10!

I hope you enjoyed my mini review of some of my new favorite albums! I’ll see you guys in my next article!