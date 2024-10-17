Melania Trump Just Spoke Out About Reproductive Rights — Here’s Why It Matters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Melania Trump has voiced her support for abortion rights on Thursday leading up to the release of her self-titled memoir Melania. The former First Lady’s decision to speak out has caused controversy as many voters and political commentators alike remain confused at the choice nearly a month ahead of the election.

In a video released on X, formerly Twitter, the former First Lady mentioned that “there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth,” while talking about individual freedoms, “it is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”

The statement is a surprising departure from the traditionally conservative political approach that former President Donald Trump has taken during his time running for president. Since announcing his interest in running for president in 2012, Donald Trump has been a large proponent of pro-life politics. Nearly ten years later, his appointment of three Supreme Court justices was influential in the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022. Since this decision, 14 states have implemented a near-total abortion ban, and three others—South Carolina, Florida, and Iowa—have banned abortion past six weeks of pregnancy.

This new memoir reveals more about how her views differ from her husband’s, including the subject of immigration. Like her stance on abortion rights, she disagrees with the policy on which the Trump platform has drawn a firm stance on. As a Slovenian immigrant who gained citizenship in 2006, she has expressed concerns over the Trump campaign’s immigration policies, particularly the policy at the southern U.S. border which saw the separation of thousands of families. In a 2018 article by NPR, Mrs. Trump has expressed that she discussed the issue with the former President by telling him, “This has to stop…emphasizing the trauma it was causing these families.” Shortly after, Trump ended the policy by signing an executive order.

That is, until now. Later in the memoir, obtained by The Guardian, Trump discusses her strong views on abortion, in a shocking revelation that she is pro-choice. In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, she doubled down on her abortion stance saying that Donald Trump “knew about her beliefs since they met,” she continued, “I don’t want [the] government in my personal business, I think it’s very important.”

While this story unfolds, we must begin to think about what this means. As Republicans consistently continue to change their views on the issue of a national abortion ban versus the vote on a state-by-state basis, could Melania Trump be a factor in the last-minute scramble of swaying voters in favor of the Trump campaign at the risk of losing its core religious and Evangelical voters?

At face value, this declaration seems like a diverging stance from right-wing politics and heads towards stabilizing Melania Trump as the opposition to this long-standing issue which the GOP passionately defends. On the other hand, some may view this as more of a strategic attempt to bridge the gender gap which puts Kamala Harris as the favorable candidate in restabilizing the deterioration of women’s reproductive rights.

As political figures like JD Vance, candidate for Vice President, respond to the former First Lady’s comments, there are deeper revelations about the inconsistencies within the party regarding a high-stakes women’s issue. In a post-rally interview, the senator responded to Trump’s pro-choice statement telling Forbes, “I adore the first lady,” continuing in his praise, “as a very smart accomplished person expressing her views on the issues of the day, and she is entitled to do that.”

One plausible interpretation of this is the push to appeal to women, the demographic which Republicans often struggle to gain votes from. Polls in recent elections have shown a consistent lean towards Democratic candidates from particularly suburban and educated women. Melania may be trying to humanize the Trump campaign on an issue that is intensely personal, and prevalent since the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Another is on the matter of swing states and independent voters, many of which have been alienated by the GOP and its hardline stances on various issues. Voters who appeal to more progressive stances on women’s rights and immigration are crucial to secure, and Trump’s new revelation about her influence on immigration policy for the Former President may do just that. Yet this could also be a tactic for Trump to appeal to the Republican voters within the party which are skeptical of Democratic policies, and also skeptical of the GOP’s stance towards women’s reproductive rights.

The results of this are yet to be seen as far as the effects of this on election day. Is this a scramble to gain votes, or is it simply a move to gain public interest and push sales of the Former First Ladys’ memoir? Only time will tell as the clock ticks down to election day on November 5th.

