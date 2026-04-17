This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you a reader? Do you like supporting small businesses? Well, I have a great day for you to look forward to! Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) takes place on the last Saturday of every April. This year it falls on April 25, 2026. It is an annual celebration of indie bookstores across the United States. I have a handful of favorites that I always go to and want to share with all of you!

Before I get into my go-to, I want to explain how you, as the consumer, can participate depending on the location. First, you have to physically visit a local independent bookstore. Many stores put on a celebration and host story times, author book signings, live music, special treats, and themed activities. Most local stores have their own merch but especially for Independent Bookstore Day there is exclusive merchandise. My mom and I try to always get that year’s tote bag, but they also offer limited-edition books, pencils, stickers, etc. and are only available on IBD unless there is leftover merch after the day of the event. The stores also supply a pamphlet with information about IBD and a map of all of the independent bookstores in the area and across the United States.

Now let’s get into my go-to and favorite bookstores that I always visit on IBD!

My all-time favorite is Harvey’s Tales located in the historic downtown in Geneva, Illinois. They have so many cute things besides books. They have a gift shop corner, a coffee bar, and of course, two floors of books. The bookstore is a warm and inviting space. Everyone is always so kind and helpful. The coffee bar has delicious drinks and based on the season or occasion, has special themed or flavored drinks. Since the bookstore is located in the historic downtown, I also usually love to walk around and visit other shops, especially when the weather is beautiful.

In the same area is TownHouse Books & Cafe. They are located in the historic downtown in St. Charles, Illinois. Not only are they a bookstore but with the name they’re also a local cafe that offers fresh sandwiches, soups, and baked goods. The cafe offers indoor and outdoor seating and usually a very long wait when the weather is beautiful, so, be prepared, maybe call and make a reservation.

Prairie Fox Books is located in downtown Ottawa, Illinois. They host author events and other community events like Harry Potter’s birthday celebration. They carry books, cards, socks, candles, stuffed animals, etc. It is a warm and inviting space that is very quiet.

Bobzbay Books is a local bookstore in downtown Bloomington, Illinois. They carry new, used, and out of print books in a lot of different genres. It is a LGBTQ+ woman owned independent bookstore. This is the bookstore I go to when I need my independent bookstore fix , and I am not home.