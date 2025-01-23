How to (Kind-Of) Keep Up With Your New Year’s Resolutions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Sticking with a goal is hard. It requires effort in planning, action, and tremendous self-discipline.

This is why I don’t make “New Year’s Resolutions.”

I’ll be honest when I say I simply lack the motivation and effort to keep pushing toward the goals I set at the beginning of the year. In the past, as soon as I would make a “New Year’s Resolution,” feeling inspired by the wave of “New Year, New Me,” all over social media, I would seem to fall out of my plan and give up entirely. “Oh well, there’s always next year,” I’d say to myself, disappointed but not surprised.

After a few years of planning and giving up within a week, this is what I’ve learned: don’t call it a “New Year’s Resolution.”

First of all, the fact that the word “year” is even anywhere in the phrase is daunting. Baby steps are key to a goal. Don’t make a plan for the year because if you give up after two weeks, all you see is the 11-and-a-half months you failed to follow through with- not the two weeks of progress.

Make your goal so broad that you can change it later on. We’re dynamic people, and our needs and desires for self-improvement may change over time, and that’s normal. Screw all of the “SMART Goals” you set in high school, now is not the time.

For example, my goal for this year was to be healthier. This may sound almost scarily vague, but honestly, even though we’re only a few weeks into the year, it’s the most I’ve followed through with my goals. If I set a strict plan with specific meals to eat and a rigid workout routine to follow, I know myself, and I would give up so fast. So, for me, at the moment, this means getting some more protein in my diet and moving my body a little more. I get to set the rules as I go, and I constantly feel proud of myself for making progress, which in turn is boosting my mental health. And if in nine months my definition of “healthier” means a mental focus, then so be it.

Some ways I have been reaching toward my healthier eating goals are exploring more protein options I like, including meal-prepping for smaller amounts of time so that I have more room to play around with the food options I eat, giving more taste variety in my week. In terms of physical movement, I have been trying new workout routines at home that I find fun, but are simple and time-efficient. I have also been attending more group fitness classes offered by ISU for some weekly variety. Inviting a friend or two also helps you feel a little more comfortable going into the class for the first time, and it improves your accountability- nobody likes to cancel on their friends. I also like going for walks when the weather is a little warmer out; it’s amazing what a little fresh air will do for your mood. I’m starting small with steps toward my ideals because they’re things I know I can push myself to accomplish.

For now, my best advice is to give yourself some grace to play around with what you enjoy toward reaching your goals. Why make a strict plan if you’re not even sure you’ll enjoy the routine? Once you focus on what you want in terms of self-improvement, if your goal changes in a month, and you start fresh in February, just remember, that a year may only be one number, but there are 365 days in it to focus on 365 different versions of you.