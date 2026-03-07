How to Keep the Spark Alive

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Keeping the spark alive in a relationship isn’t about grand gestures or constant perfection. It’s about choosing each other, again and again, even on ordinary days. After four years in a long-distance relationship, I’ve learned that love isn’t just something you feel; it’s something you actively build.

Communication

My partner has finished college and is now teaching, while I’m still in nursing school. Our lives look different, our schedules are busy, and some days are exhausting. But what keeps us connected is how intentional we are with each other, no matter the miles between us.

One of the most significant factors that has helped us is effective communication. We try to talk every night about our days, what went well, what was hard, and what’s weighing on us. It doesn’t have to be long or dramatic, just real. And one rule we live by: we don’t go to bed angry. That doesn’t mean we avoid conflict; it means we face it, talk it through, and choose understanding over pride.

Effort

We’ve also learned that a relationship is never 100% from both people every single day, and that’s okay. Some days he needs more from me, other days I need more from him. Recognizing that and showing up for each other in those moments is what makes a partnership strong. Love isn’t always equal, but it should always be supportive.

Even with distance, we work as a team. When we’re together, we share household tasks, cook meals, and talk about our goals both individually and as a couple. Dreaming together keeps us moving forward, even when we’re apart.

Setting Aside Time

We’re also intentional about making time for “us.” We set aside dinner dates and date nights, whether that’s in person, on FaceTime, or doing the same activity apart. And yes, sometimes that activity is building Legos together. It might sound simple, but sharing something fun and playful keeps the relationship light and joyful.

It’s the Little Things

Another key is remembering to say the little things: I appreciate you. I’m proud of you. You matter to me. It’s easy to assume your partner knows, but reminding them every once in a while goes a long way. Along with that comes the grace understanding that neither of us is perfect, and that mistakes don’t define the relationship unless we let them.

Support

We support each other’s hobbies and passions while still allowing space for each of us to be our own person. Being in love doesn’t mean losing your individuality; it means encouraging each other to grow, separately and together.

Support is also about truly showing up for each other in the ways that matter most. For us, that means celebrating wins, big or small, and being a safe place when things don’t go as planned. Whether it’s him encouraging me through nursing school exams or me cheering him on in his teaching career, we make a point to be each other’s biggest fans. Support isn’t just comfort during hard times; it’s also excitement for each other’s growth, even when that growth happens in different places. When your partner believes in you, it makes every challenge feel lighter and every success even sweeter.

Plan

And finally, we plan. We always have an idea of when we’ll see each other next. Having something to look forward to makes the distance feel manageable and reminds us that this phase is temporary, but what we’re building is long-term.

The Spark

Keeping the spark alive isn’t about constant excitement. It’s about consistency, patience, communication, and choosing love even when it’s inconvenient. It’s built on late-night calls, small traditions, shared goals, and a lot of grace. Four years in, and I can confidently say that the spark isn’t something you find, but it’s something you create together.