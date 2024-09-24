Hot Girls Guide to Hockey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Hot girls love to watch hockey. The game is so fun to watch live, but it can have its confusing moments since everything is so fast. Here is a quick beginner guide to learn the game of hockey.

In hockey, each team gets six players on their side, including the goalie. As I said before, hockey is so fast and can be intense, so most players switch out on the ice after playing for a minute or so. The game of hockey is sixty minutes which is then split into three periods, there are fifteen-minute breaks in-between. The time clock does not run when the puck is not on the ice. When a goal has been scored lights flash or a sound is set off to notify the crowd. They do this because the puck is pretty small, and fans can lose sight of it rather quickly.

After each period ends the teams switch sides. If the teams are tied at the end of the period, they go into overtime. In the NHL (National Hockey League), overtime is a three-on-three play, the first score wins. Overtime usually runs for five minutes. However, if the overtime runs out, the game moves to a shootout.

The rink itself can be rather confusing if you are not familiar with it. The rink is divided into three sections by two blue lines. The neutral zone is the middle, the defensive zone is where the goal is, and the offensive zone is the opponent’s goal. There are eight red dots and four red circles these are face off zones. After a play is done the puck is placed in the nearest faceoff zone. By each of the goals there are red goal lines, these can be played behind, but players cannot play in the blue half-circle which is called the crease.

Fight, fight, fight! Hockey is known for its fights because the game is all about physical contact. Although fighting is allowed there are rules, so things don’t get too rough. If these are broken, then the player is hit with a penalty. For example, offside, is when a player enters the attacking zone and crosses the blue line before the puck, the play is then done, and a faceoff will occur. The hockey stick cannot be held above the players shoulders. Fouls are tripping, hooking, and cross-checking. If hit with a penalty players can get up to ten minutes, but the average is two minutes. The player is then taken out, and the period is called a power play. If the opposing team scores during the power play, then the penalized player may re-enter the game.

Here are some important terms to know when talking about hockey:

Face-off: After a play has stopped, a referee throws the puck into play at the nearest face-off circle. Then two players face-off and battle for the puck.

Icing: A player shoots the puck from behind the red line in the middle of the rink and it crosses the blue line is the offensive zone without encountering another stick. As a result, a face-off occurs in the defensive zone.

Hooking: A player uses their stick to prevent another player from making a play. Results in a penalty.

Cross-Checking: A player forcefully checks another player with the shaft of their stick. Results in a penalty.

This is not every piece of terminology however, hopefully, you learned a few things about the game of hockey! I hope this guide helps make it easier to understand when to scream at your TV while rooting for whatever hockey team you prefer -and rooting for them because the guys are cuter is so valid, don’t let others say otherwise!