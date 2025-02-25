Hot Girl Hobbies you need in your life ASAP

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that the days are (finally) getting longer, I’ve got a renewed interest in filling my day with fun! As I’m starting to emerge from my hibernation, I’ve realized that I lost touch with the things I really love to do. Instead of doing activities that fill me up, I find myself doomscrolling or mindlessly watching Netflix rather than fully enjoying my downtime. If you’re feeling the same way, here are some college-friendly hobbies to enjoy!

Start a Junk Journal

This is a fun, low-stakes way to track the special moments in your life! While we’ve all become dependent on the idea of using social media to document the beauty of our existence, it’s great to have a physical reminder of the wild and wonderful lives we live. By combining scrapbooking and journaling into one, you’re creating a lovely book of memories that is sure to become a heirloom of your college career.

Plant Parenthood

Now who doesn’t love a good bit of greenery to brighten the room? If traditionally creative projects aren’t your thing, try developing your green thumb! Beginner house plants aren’t too expensive, and there are so many resources available online for how to best care for your new friends. Personally, I love this plant care guide! This is a gentle activity that helps support your curiosity and learning, while still being a ton of fun, especially when your plant babies start to grow!

Learn to Crochet

I’ve been crocheting since I was a little kid, and I still love it to this day! It’s one of the easiest fiber arts out there and can be used to create a number of different projects quickly. Whether you like the eclectic look of crocheted clothing and accessories or are more interested in dorm-room decor, the options are endless! As the weather heats up, you can even make this hobby mobile, as a ball of yarn and crochet hook fit easily in a backpack or a mid-size purse.

Writing

While we’ve all felt dragged down by writing forum posts and papers for school, putting pen to paper doesn’t have to be a drag! Getting in touch with yourself and learning how to articulate what you are thinking and feeling is a huge benefit to your personal growth, which can be incredibly therapeutic! Try your hand at some poetry, start writing your memoir, or a short story (or even apply to your Her Campus Chapter!). Bonus, I can almost guarantee that you have all of the resources at your disposal to write for fun! If you don’t have a notebook and pen on hand, or even a laptop, pull out that notes app and tell the stories you were born to tell.

College is the time for us to invest in ourselves and our futures – and that doesn’t just mean our careers! This is the time when we build habits that will shape the rest of our lives, so it’s essential to solidify the hobbies that keep us calm and content.