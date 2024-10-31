Hauntingly Delicious: 10 Spooky Cocktails to Raise Your Spirits This Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Halloween time spooky divas. With parties and fun events brewing right around the corner, I wanted to offer some terrifyingly terrific alcoholic beverages you can provide at your next event. These drinks are intended for ages 21+ of course, but even without alcohol these make amazing mocktails! I’ll be linking all the recipes with pictures included so you all get the idea of what they look like, but all recipe instructions will be listed here!

In a large bowl, combine tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire, horseradish, hot sauce, lemon juice, and pepper. Whisk to combine.

2. Fill syringes with mixture and chill. Serve cold.

If Bloody Mary’s are not your thing no worries. You can substitute basically any other red drink into the syringes!

Into three separate bowls or measuring cups, add 1 package orange Jell-O, 1 package purple Jell-O, and 1 package green Jell-O.

2. Into each bowl add 1 cup boiling water plus 1 cup vodka and whisk until Jell-O mixture is fully dissolved. Pour into plastic cups and place in the refrigerator to harden, 3 to 4 hours.

3. To make witch’s hats, make sure all cream is removed from 15 Oreo cookies and place smooth side down.

4. Take 30 unwrapped Hershey Kisses and dip in 1 cup Cool Whip, and then into the orange, purple, and green sanding sugar of your choice.

5. Press a chocolate Kiss in the center of the cookie to join the two.

Fill a tall glass with ice.

2. Pour 2 oz Empress 1908 Gin (or another liquor of your choice) and top with 2 oz sparkling lemonade.

3. Very carefully and slowly, pour 2 oz curacao into the glass, letting it settle on the bottom. Garnish with a rosemary sprig (optional).

Rim two glasses with a lime slice and dip in black sanding sugar.

2. Divide tequila, triple sec, and lime juice between two glasses and stir to combine. Add two drops each of food coloring and stir. If needed, continue adding food coloring until desired black color is achieved.

3. Add ice and garnish with a slice of lime before serving.

Put ice and water in a martini glass to chill

2. Put 2 ounces of raspberry vodka, 2 ounces of raspberry liquor, and 3 ounces of cranberry juice into a shaker and shake!

3. Dump water/ice from glass

4. Strain into a glass and enjoy!

In a cocktail shaker, combine ⅓ cup apple cider, ⅓ cup cranberry juice, 2 oz Fireball, 1 oz grenadine, and ¼ teaspoon edible gold glitter, and then fill the shaker with ice.

2. Shake until contents are mixed and the shaker is cold, about 30 seconds.

3. Pour into glass and serve.

In a pitcher or punch bowl, combine 6 cups apple cider, 2 cups cranberry juice, 2 (12-oz) cans orange seltzer, ¼ cup maraschino cherry juice, and 1 cup ginger ale or ginger beer.

2. Add 2 oranges, sliced; 2 apples, sliced; and ⅓ cup maraschino cherries.

3. Stir and serve!

In a punch bowl, mix 3 cups pineapple juice, a 64 oz bottle of cranberry juice, 1 bottle of sparkling apple cider, a 1-liter bottle of ginger ale, and 24 oz of raspberry or passionfruit vodka.

2. Serve with black licorice candy straws to make it even sweeter.

Combine 2 oz Silver Tequila, 4 oz blood orange juice, 1 oz lime juice, ice, and simple syrup to taste in a cocktail shaker and shake until well combined and chilled.

2. Strain mixture over a glass of ice.

3. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary, slice of blood orange and lime, and a gummy eyeball stir stick for an extra Halloween effect.

Add 1 part Malibu Original, 1 part coconut cream, and 1½ parts apple juice to a strainer and shake with ice

2. Pour into a martini glass.

3. Garnish with white cotton candy.

I hope you all have a great Halloween. Please drink responsibly, be safe, and be aware of your surroundings!