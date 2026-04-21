Haunted Places in the Midwest

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every town has its own ghost stories, but some places can take it a step further. Their doors are open to anyone brave enough to try to get evidence of the other side. From eerie mansions to tragic, abandoned hospitals, these local “real” haunted houses blur the line between history and the paranormal. Even if you are a skeptic, these sites offer a glimpse into the darker side of our Midwestern towns.

The Sallie House: Atchison, Kansas

Built between 1867 and 1871, the history is tied to local legends of a young girl named Sallie. She allegedly died in the house during a botched appendectomy performed by the home’s first owner. The hauntings gained national attention in the 1990s when residents Tony and Debra Pickman reposted escalating paranormal activity, including physical attacks. Paranormal investigators who have visited the house suggest that there may also be a more malevolent, adult spirit that is responsible for the violent attacks. As of right now this house is open for public tours and you can actually arrange for overnight stays to experience the paranormal activity firsthand.

DeSoto House Hotel: Galena, Illinois

This opened in 1855 and was initially known as the “Largest Hotel in the West”. It served as a hub for social and political activity, hosting Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant. After a period of decline, the hotel has been restored and is now a historic attraction and a popular destination in Galena. There are tales of a “Lady in Black,” apparitions of children, and other explained noises and figures throughout the hotel halls. The most haunted floor is said to be the third floor. The Lady in Black is often seen wandering the dining room and the grand staircase, the child-like ghost is often seen with a half-burnet face and is seen in the basement. The child was thought to have died in one of the hotel’s fires. As of right now the hotel is offering several different types of tours.

McPike Mansion: Alton, Illinois

Built in 1869 by Henry Guest McPike. After his death the house remained in his family into 1936 and was later converted to apartments before falling into disrepair. In 1994 it was purchased by Sharon and George Lekkey. They are restoring the house and are trying to navigate its reputation as one of the most haunted locations in the Midwest. The mansion has a widespread reputation for paranormal activity and has become a popular site for ghost hunters. There have been reports of disembodied footsteps, strange mists, orbs, shadow figures, and unexplained cold spots. The spirits that are rumored to reside in the mansion include Henry McPIke, his wife Mary, and Paul Laichinger who was one of the last residents. As of now tours and events are offered to help fund the restoration.

Pfister Hotel: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Opened in 1893, built by Guido and Chalres Pfister after a fire destroyed the previous hotel. It was a state-of-the-art “Grand Hotel of the West” featuring innovations like electricity, fireproofing, and its own power plant. There have been several ghostly reports that include the spirit of the founder Charles Pfister. Guests have reported numerous paranormal experiences, electronics turning on, objects moving, and unexplained noises. The sounds include phantom footsteps, knocking, and pounding their locked rooms. There have also been reports of feeling a presence in the room or seeing shadowy figures. The hotel itself does not offer “haunted tours” but they do embrace the rumors and stories told by those who stay there.

Missouri State Penitentiary: Jefferson City, Missouri

Operating from 1863 to 2004. Known as the bloodiest 47 acres in America due to the violent history. Over the course of its operation it housed notorious criminals and had significant riots. It also had a gas chamber where 40 executions took place. Investigators report paranormal activity in various parts of the penitentiary, including the dungeon, housing units, and the gas chamber. These reports include hearing whispers, seeing shadows, and experiencing inexplicable feelings of dread. The most common ghost that is seen is known as fast Jack who is said to be a former lab technician. Today the penitentiary is open for tours.

Ohio State Reformatory: Mansfield, Ohio

Built in 1886 and spent 94 years in operation as a functioning prison. This is known as one of the most haunted prisons due to its violent history, with reports of paranormal activity including sightings of ghost figures, disembodied voices, and unexplained noises, especially growls and chains dropping. The most haunted places in this reformatory include the chapel, cell blocks, and the warden’s quarters. The specific alleged spirits are the warden’s wife, a guard named Frank Hanger, and the numerous inmates. The ghost of the warden’s wife is said to be seen and heard in the warden’s quarters, sometimes appearing as a woman in distress. Hanger was a guard murdered in 1932, and is reported seen on camera and is said to respond to authority figures. It is believed that it is haunted because of the 200+ deaths from murder, illness, and other causes. As of right now there are events and tours that the reformatory is offering to the public.

Villisca Axe Murder House: Villisca, Iowa

This was the home of the Moore family. Here eight people were bludgeoned to death with an axe in 1912. The victims included six of the Moore family and two overnight guests. The crime is unsolved as of right now and the house has been renovated. Visitors report feeling pressure in their back or experiencing physical scratching. There are also reports of heart voices, creaking sounds, doors slamming, and seeing shadow figures. Some believe that these spirits can become attached to people and that the intensity of the experience can lead to a “paranormal hangover”. The ghosts that haunt the house are the eight victims of the murder, but some also believe that the ghost of the murder haunts the house. This house offers tours to those who are brave enough to experience the pain from those who lives were taken

Farrar Elementary School: Farrar, Iowa