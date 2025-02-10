The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No date for Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry because Galentine’s Day is so much better! Gather your girls and have a blast this Valentine’s Day with my very fun go-to guide to have a fantastic time.

Slumber Party: Throwing a slumber party with your girls is so much fun. You have endless possibilities from watching movies, having make-overs, karaoke, painting your own tote bags or wine glasses, have a fun photoshoot, etc. Send your friends off with some fun party favors like heart sunglasses, fuzzy boas, candy, etc. Make sure to include pink, red and heart-shaped foods for that extra Valentine’s Day feel!

Tea Party: Who doesn’t love tea? That is why throwing a classic tea party is always a fantastic idea. Go thrift shopping for tea sets of cups and plates alongside the tea pot of course. Let your guests take home their chosen tea sets for their party favor. Make fun cucumber handheld sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, fresh fruit, delicious scones (I would recommend Lemon Poppyseed) and of course tea of your choosing. You can never go wrong with the classics London fog, green tea, raspberry and chai. Besides all the yummy goodies, a fun activity the girls can do is bouquet making. Get all the fresh flowers you can and make your very own bouquets!

Brunch: Not a slumber party person? In the mood to dress up? Host a brunch for those near and dear to you with a fun dress up theme. Make salty and savory breakfast options like crepes, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, classic eggs and toast, etc. Make some yummy mocktail versions of Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s or if of age make some fun brunch cocktails.

These are just some simple and fun ideas to do with your best friends to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Not having a date can be a bummer, but when you have your girls there is nothing better than that. Be creative and celebrate Valentine’s Day loudly and with love!