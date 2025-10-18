Five Tagalog Words That Have No English Translation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October 18, 1587, marks the arrival of the first Filipinos in the United States in what is now known as Morro Bay, California. As a result, in 1992, the Filipino American National History Society established October as Filipino American History Month, which was officially recognized by the U.S. Congress in 2009. For this reason, many Filipino Americans, including myself, celebrate Filipino American History Month by learning more about our history and reconnecting with our cultures.

Despite over 120 languages being spoken in the Philippines, Tagalog is widely considered the official language. Tagalog is also the language spoken by my family, and growing up in a bilingual household, I’ve come across numerous expressions that don’t have an English counterpart. This is because Filipinos are very expressive people, and our language perfectly demonstrates that. So, in honor of Filipino American History Month, here are my favorite non-translatable Tagalog words and their meanings!

1. Kilig

Do you know the feeling of having “butterflies in your stomach” when you see someone you have feelings for? Or have you suddenly felt giddy when experiencing something romantic? That is what kilig is. The official definition of kilig was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2009, which is, “[being] exhilarated by an exciting or romantic experience.” For example, if your crush smiles at you or says something that makes you blush, then you are feeling kilig.

Example in a sentence: Kinikilig ako pag nakikita ang crush ko.

Translation: I felt kilig when I saw my crush.

2. Gigil

Have you ever had the sudden urge to squeeze the cheeks of a cute animal or child? Luckily, there is a Tagalog word for it! Gigil can be described as the overwhelming feeling of wanting to pinch someone or something because of how adorable they are.

Example in a sentence: Ang cute ng anak mo, nakakagigil!

Translation: Your child is so cute, I’m feeling gigil!

Gigil is a dual-purpose word with two opposite meanings. While it can describe the feeling of finding something adorable to the point of wanting to pinch it, it can also describe the overwhelming urge to hurt someone. For example, if you want to hurt someone because of how annoying they are, then you are feeling gigil.

Example in a sentence: Nangigigil ako sa inis!

Translation: I’m feeling gigil because of how irritated I am!

3. Pasalubong

Although pasalubong roughly means “a gift” in English, a more accurate definition would be a homecoming gift given to your family or friends from a travel destination. This could be anything from food items to accessories, and can even be as big as a balikbayan box. While you could translate “pasalubong” to being a souvenir, souvenirs are usually limited to keepsakes from a tourist spot, while pasalubong could be anything.

The word “pasalubong” comes from the root word “salubong”, which means “to meet or receive”. Thus, a translation of pasalubong in English could be, “something meant for you when you welcome me back”. This word and its meaning tie into the familial bonding of Filipino culture, and it celebrates the return of someone who was away from their home.

Example in a sentence: May pasalubong ako sa inyo!

Translation: I have a pasalubong for you!

4. Umay

Have you ever eaten so much to the point of wanting to throw up? If you’ve ever felt that way, then you have felt umay. Although the English equivalent of umay would be “being extremely full”, there is no word in English that has the same meaning as umay. While there are multiple uses for the word “umay”, its most common definition is the feeling you get when you’ve eaten too much of the same food, to the point of revulsion.

Example in a sentence: Nakakaumay na talaga mag-lechon

Translation: I feel umay from eating too much lechon.

Another common use of the word “umay” is when you become annoyed with doing something over and over again. This could be anything, from listening to the same song repeatedly to having the same argument with your romantic partner.

Example in a sentence: Nakakaumay naman iyang pinapakinggan mo.

Translation: I feel umay from what you keep listening to.

5. Sinta

Although the Tagalog word for “my love” is “mahal”, it doesn’t quite capture the romantic feeling of the word “sinta”. Sinta is an old-fashioned term used to address your loved one, and while it’s not as commonly used today, it’s still understood and used in many love songs. After all, there’s something much more beautiful and endearing about using a traditional term when you’re expressing your love.

Example in a sentence: Mahal na mahal ko ang aking sinta.

Translation: I really, really love my sinta.

Although Filipino American History Month is quickly coming to an end, that doesn’t mean you should stop celebrating anytime soon! There are numerous more ways you can reconnect with your heritage that aren’t limited to learning new Tagalog words. For example, you can also support Filipino American authors and read stories ranging from the immigrant experience to Filipino mythology.

And of course, there is an endless list of untranslatable Tagalog words that define our values, history, and customs. If you’re interested in learning more new Tagalog words with rich meanings, click here!