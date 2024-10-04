The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Us students are beginning to get settled into college, but there may be an unsettling feeling creeping among us. Boredom. Although there is so much to explore on campus, being at school can get tiring and redundant. The quad is so beautiful, but sometimes the squirrels start to give you weird looks. Uptown is so fun, but how many times is too many to go to CVS in a week? If you feel the same way I feel, it may be time to explore more of Bloomington-Normal!

As a townie (and proud!), it is my obligation to share the hidden gems that make the journey off campus worth it. Here are my top five places to visit in Blono!

#1: The cat’s Meow Cafe

The Cat’s Meow Cafe is a great place to go if you are missing your furry friend from home or if you just need to go destress and pet some cats. There is a cafe area that has a menu with plenty of options such as coffee, pastries, breakfast items, seasonal drinks, and more! The cats are ADORABLE and are all very friendly. The cafe partners with a local shelter and so all of the cats are either adoptable or have already been adopted and waiting to go to their forever home! Not to mention, the staff are so nice and very well informed about each cat’s needs.

Overall, it is a fantastic place to go to if you need a pick-me-up and a nice cup of coffee.

#2: State Farm Park

Another great place to go to is State Farm Park! There are endless things to do such as walk throughout the park, play soccer, tennis, volleyball, basketball, mini golf (my personal favorite), and swim. The park is so beautiful regardless of what you choose to do. There are so many places you can go to either get away from it all and have a quiet study session or take your mind off of school and play a competitive game of sand volleyball. There is also a clubhouse where you can buy food! Although you need a guest ID to access the park, the chances you meet somebody with access is very high!

I have been there countless times and I know I will be there frequently in the times to come!

#3: Artful Designs

If you are looking for a creative outlet, painting ceramics at Artful Designs is the spot for you. They have so many options for pieces to paint, and so many colors to choose from. They have so much to offer such as themed painting nights, collaborations with local businesses, and classes. My personal favorite was going to the Taylor Swift pottery night with my mom where we listened to music, had snacks, and got to paint Taylor Swift-related items. It is so fun to be able to paint pottery without the stress of having to make the pottery itself. The studio has a great atmosphere and everyone is so welcoming and friendly.

#4: Miller Park Zoo

Are you tired of seeing the same people over and over again in your classes? Maybe it is time to look at some animals over at the Miller Park Zoo! There are so many things to see from fish, turtles, and reptiles to animals like monkeys and tigers! There are so many opportunities to interact with the animals as well, like feeding the animals at the petting zoo and being able to pet guinea pigs and lizards. There is even a gift shop to take home a memory of going to the zoo!

I have been there many times during my childhood, and it is just as fun as going as a college student.

#5: CRAFTED

Lastly, if you are looking for a place to study and then fun activities after, Crafted would be great for you! During the day, Crafted is a quiet but busy cafe. There are many spots to sit by yourself or with friends and get some productive work done. Later in the evening, there are fun things to do such as trivia nights, sports leagues, and a bar. Everyone there knows how to have a good time and I have great memories there with my friends.

These are just a few fun things to do in Bloomington-Normal, and I hope you continue to explore these beautiful twin Cities!