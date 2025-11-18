Finding Your Signature Scent

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding your scent may take some time, and there are people who like having many different scents for each day of the week. Personally, I like to smell like a bakery and sweet treats like a cupcake, cookie, and a chocolatey smell. Some days I feel like I would want to smell like a sweet floral flower depending on where I’m going and what I’m doing for the day. It took me a while to figure out what my main scent was going to be and what I wanted it to be. Some scents can be based on what you are feeling and how you want people to view you as someone who switches up their scent or keeps it the same, which all depends on your type of personality style. Either or is good because at the end of the day you smell good!

Some tips I would recommend for finding what your signature scent is, starting off with the basics, like sweet and floral. This is a common smell that most people enjoy smelling because of its soft smell. The next one is woody, which smells mostly like sandalwood and can be layered with scents that are similar. Another one is citrus, which could be lemon, grapefruit, or even lime. This scent is most likely layered as well with a combination of different brands. There are plenty of scents, but these are the main ones that people use.

Finding a good scent helps you figure out which type of vibe you want when being outside or inside and around people. There is nothing wrong with wanting to have multiple scents and having a smell for everything. I will say that having like five or six different scents can be a lot and overwhelming. Two or three scents a week is good, depending on your mood and what you want to go for. Many people find that finding scents based on what they want helps when wanting to smell nice, like considering what other people have tried or like. I wouldn’t say to buy stuff just because other people like it, but that does help with recommendations. You also shouldn’t blindly buy perfumes online, even if you read the notes, it could smell completely different in person, but you can if you aren’t close or could go to a store. I personally found a perfume brand from a TikTok video and the brand was called Sol de Janeiro. I went to Sephora and smelt it and really loved that brand ever since. Body mists last a couple of minutes sometimes without body oil, and that can be annoying, especially if you want to have a lasting scent, like if you are going out or are on a date.

When it comes to layering, you have to find a base note for example, vanilla, that note is the key note in almost every perfume you buy. Layering that note with a lotion, body oil, roll on perfume, and maybe a body mist that all have a similar scent to vanilla. These are the keys to having a lasting scent that lasts for hours, and it’s best to spray perfume on your clothes rather than your body since it lasts even more on clothes. Now this tip can go with any scent that you are trying out to determine if you like sweet, citrus, fresh, clean, or woody. To make these scents last, I recommend getting a strong perfume that lasts all day with a body oil or roll on perfume oil. There are plenty of different ways to figure out what type of scent you want to go for and also how you want to smell, with layering combinations,etc!!