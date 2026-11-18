This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we think about violence against women, we often think about the conversations surrounding safety, harassment, and domestic violence. However, in Mexico the issue goes much deeper. For decades, women and girls have been disappearing, with many of their cases raising questions about gender-based violence, government accountability, and the justice system overall.

This issue is known as femicide, or feminicidio in Spanish. While the murder of a woman is not automatically considered femicide, the term refers to the gender-related killing of women and girls. These crimes are often connected to discrimination, gender inequality, sexual violence, and patterns of violence against women.

Unfortunately, femicide is not a new issue in Mexico. Is it a problem that has affected generations of women, families, and communities, and one that continues to receive attention from activists who are demanding change.

Where Did it All Begin?

During the 1990s, Ciudad Juárez began receiving international attention because of the disappearances and murders of women and young girls. Many victims were young, working-class women. Their disappearances and murders brought attention to the dangers women faced, particularly those who had to travel to and from work.

What made these cases even more concerning was how families described the responses they received when reporting their loved ones as missing. Families and human rights organizations raised concerns about delayed investigations, victim-blamming, and a lack of accountability from authorities.

The situation in Ciudad Juárez became a symbol of a much larger problem. It showed that femicide was not simply about individual crimes, but also about the ways society and institutions responded to violence against women.

Why is Femicide Still Happening?

There is not a single explanation of why femicide continues to happen in Mexico. Instead, it is connected to several social and institutional problems that make violence against women difficult to prevent.

One issue that is often discussed is machismo, a cultural concept associated with traditional expectations of masculinity, male authority and gender roles. While Mexican culture is not defined by machismo, and not all Mexican men share these beliefs, unequal expectations surrounding men and women can contribute to environments where controlling behaviors and gender-based violence are tolerated.

Another major concern is the lack of accountability within the justice system. When families report a disappearance or a murder, they expect authorities to take their concerns seriously. However, human rights organizations have repeatedly documented problems involving investigations, evidence collection, and the treatment of victims’ families.

When investigations are delayed or mishandled, families can be left without answers. In some situations, they end up having to organize searches, contact authorities repeatedly, and demand attention from the government themselves. This creates another layer of pain for families who are already dealing with the loss of someone they love.

The Women Fighting for Change

Despite the heartbreaking reality of femicide, women across Mexico have continued to fight for justice.

Activists, families, and organizations have organized protests, public demonstrations, and campaigns to bring attention to missing women. One of the most recognizable symbols of this movement is the phrase “Ni Una Menos,” which translates to “Not One Less.”

The movement has become associated with protests against femicide and gender based violence throughout Latin America. It represents a demand for women to be able to live without fearing that their lives will be taken simply because they are women.

In Mexico, International Women’s Day on March 8 has also become an important day for demonstrations. Thousands of women gather in cities across the country to protest violence, demand accountability, and remember those who have lost their lives.

Why This Issue Deserves More Attention

Femicide in Mexico is not an issue that should only be discussed when another woman disappears or another case makes international headlines. It derives continued attention because that problem affects real people, families, and communities.

It is also important to recognize that the responsibility should not fall on women to constantly change their behavior to avoid becoming victims. Women should not have to plan their entire lives around the possibility of being followed, harassed, assaulted, or murdered.

There needs to be greater accountability, stronger investigations, and better protection for women and girls. Families deserve answers, victims deserve to be treated with dignity, and cases deserve to be taken seriously.

At the end of the day, the conversation surrounding femicide should not only focus on how many women have died. It should also focus on how many women could have been protected, how many families are still waiting for answers, and how much more needs to be done to prevent these tragedies from happening again.

Women should be able to go to work, spend time with friends, walk home, and live their lives without wondering whether they will make it back safely. And that should never be too much to ask.