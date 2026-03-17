February Wrapped

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you listen to music which I’m assuming most of you reading this do then you probably know what Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music Wrapped is. If not, it’s a recap that the music app creates to show your favorite songs and listening habits over the year. So, I thought I would share my own personal Wrapped for the month of February. I thought it would be fun to look over my most-listened-to songs in February and analyze them together.

Top Tracks:

Rein Me In (with Olivia Dean) by Sam Fender

Okay this first song which is my top song actually I found off of TikTok because people kept making edits of the Superbowl with this song in the background and I absolutely love Olivia Dean so when I listened I fell in love immediately. This song is so light and airy it reminds me of a spring day, I highly recommend listening. Olivia Dean’s part of the song is my favorite but her voice blends so well with Sam Fender’s.

2. You Missed My Heart by Phoebe Bridgers

This song is a recent favorite of mine that I have been listening to frequently. Phoebe Bridgers makes extremely gut-wrenching music, but I find it comforting in a way, especially when I’m walking around campus listening to it on a rainy day. This song could be analyzed in so many different ways, but to me, it’s about loving someone or something that hurts you. However, they “missed your heart,” meaning your heart is still intact despite the damage.

3. Novacane by Frank Ocean

I don’t know what it is about this song but it always puts me in a bright mood. I can listen to this song on repeat and never get tired of it. I think it is because of the beat and how smooth the lyrics are, which is something Frank Ocean is really good at doing. This song symbolizes using drugs and sexual encounters to numb separate pain. This concept is extremely popular today, is to use bad habits to make you feel better and distract yourself from your own pain.

4. Celebrating Nothing by Phantogram

I absolutely love this song and also “Fall In Love” by Phantogram. This song specifically to me explains the exact title, celebrating nothing. It reminds me of going out with my friends and having a really good night for no specific reason but to celebrate nothing because we are young. I think celebrating nothing is something we should all do more often because life is complicated and while it isn’t, we should celebrate while we can.

5. Broken Window Serenade by Whiskey Myers

Please listen to this song. It truly means everything to me. It describes a story in which a man falls in love with a woman who becomes addicted to drugs, and he watches her spark slowly slip away because he cannot save her. At the beginning and end of the song, he describes how he just wanted her to know how he felt. This song is countryside, slow, and sad, but also deep and powerful.

Top Playlists

My top playlists are a combination of ones I have created myself and albums I like to listen to. The first playlist I always listen to that I created is called Slow Mornings. This is something I listen to while walking around campus, and it’s filled with soft, slow songs because my classes are early in the morning, so I like to start the day with something calm.

My next playlist is called Summer 25. It’s a playlist I created last summer filled with many different upbeat songs that I like to get ready or drive to. Rethinking is another playlist I created after coming home from a vacation. I was sad to leave the beach behind and return to normal life, so this playlist features sad songs from artists like Lizzy McAlpine, Hozier, Suki Waterhouse, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Another playlist I like to listen to, depending on my mood, is called Carrie Bradshaw Era, which features songs fans would associate with the character Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. I like to listen to this playlist when I’m out and about, pretending to be Carrie walking along the streets of New York.

Top 3 Happy Songs:

Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

This song is easily a favorite. My grandma and grandpa originally showed me Fleetwood Mac when I was little, and I started to love listening to ’70s music, so I add a lot of those songs to my playlists. Listening to this song is so fun and whimsical, and at the same time, it teaches a valuable life lesson. It always puts me in a good mood, just like any other Fleetwood Mac song.

2. Lush Life by Zara Larsson

This song came out and was extremely popular in 2016/2017, but I always loved listening to it. Zara Larsson always makes fun music to dance and sing along to. It makes life feel light and reminds me of 2016, which was an iconic year.

3. Such A Funny Way by Sabrina Carpenter

I love this song so much it is upbeat while the lyrics are slow at the same time. I think this song is super fun while talking about something super realistic. This song is hard to place sometimes because I can see people dancing to this song or crying to it at the same time, but either way I think it’s a great listen.

Top 3 Sad Songs:

You’re still everything by Madison Beer

Madison Beer, as an artist, is extremely unrecognized, but her recent album Locket is actually very deep and personal. I listened to the entire album and became obsessed. This song is perfect for heartbreak and talks about how someone can encompass your entire life while you are just an afterthought to them. It’s very deep and emotional, which makes it sound raw and real. I appreciate that because it brings out the emotion in the lyrics.

2. Pushing It Down and Praying by Lizzy McAlpine

This song is very deep and emotional, with a lot of analogies used throughout. The meaning behind it feels very personal. It describes intense guilt in a relationship that lacks emotional fulfillment. The person in the song imagines someone else while they are with their partner and hopes their partner does not notice the disconnect between them.

3. Bored by Billie Eilish

I discovered this song in middle school, but it recently resurfaced, and I forgot how much I loved it. The song is about being in a stagnant and inconsiderate relationship. Billie describes becoming desensitized to poor treatment, which leads to feeling numb.

Overall, my February Spotify Wrapped highlights the music I listened to the most and the trends that shaped my month. The mix of artists and genres shows what I gravitated toward during that time, whether it was upbeat songs, relaxed tracks, or familiar favorites. Looking back at the data gives a clear snapshot of my listening habits and how my tastes can shift even in a short period. February’s playlist reflects not just what was popular for me, but the patterns behind what I chose to play most.