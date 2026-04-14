Fangirl Freedom: The Joy of Loving Loudly

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Usually, I write articles about serious topics, especially in today’s disaster of a political climate. But this week, I thought I would take a break and write something slightly less emotionally taxing. You can’t join a political revolution if you’re not taking care of yourself mentally, am I right?!

And yet, this article is still one that touches me in the deepest parts of my heart!

I’m talking about fangirling, of course.

Columbia Pictures

I may have ruffled some feathers here with that phrase. Some people find the term “fangirl” and its meaning cringy. I, however, wear the title with pride.

What is a fangirl, you ask? It is traditionally defined by Google as a female fan who obsesses over a type of media, such as comics or movies, etc. People have this stereotype of fangirls as being crazy and borderline stalkers. And while that may be the case for some, a very large majority of us are just normal girls who have an abundance of love to give to art that we find fascinating and wonderful.

Fangirls and just fans in general are some of the most talented, creative people I have ever met. I have seen such detailed edits on TikTok, the most intricate cosplays of characters, and the most elaborate fanart and fan comics on Tumblr. I mean, seriously, if you’re looking for a good artist commission anyone who is active in a fandom space. Fans are also incredible writers. Ah yes, you really thought I would write this article without mentioning fanfiction?

I like to think of fanfiction as an equivalent to a reimagining. For example, like how Wicked is a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz. And look how successful Wicked is! I think fanfiction is often overlooked and seen as “fake” or “lazy” writing, when really it is truly a labor of love. A fanfiction of a work being created just goes to show how deeply that person connected with that world and the characters within it. It takes people countless hours to make their cosplays, art, and works of fiction. As someone who yearns to be an author one day, I can only hope that my work is loved enough for someone to create fanfiction of it! For any type of artist, having fan made works of art, cosplays and fanfics is the highest form of flattery!

Not to mention that some authors have gotten their start writing fanfiction and being an active part of fandom spaces!

Fandom spaces are also some of the most welcoming corners of the internet.

I have met some of my closest and dearest friends by connecting over certain fandom spaces. Whether it be from meeting in a Wattpad comment section (Yes, I did just admit to reading Wattpad. What even is shame, really?) or friending each other on Tumblr, fangirling can be an incredible bonding experience and bring people together. The nicest people I know are fangirls of all shapes and sizes. And genders!

Rather than the exaggerated stereotypes of “what a fangirl is” portrayed in the media, fangirling is really just about community and embracing your own weirdness. When I meet someone and find out that they are just as obsessed with the same media that I am, it’s like an instant spark of connection.

I think that in today’s society, fanning out over things that you love within these fandom spaces can build community, something we need more than ever. Being able to discuss certain types of media with another person can lead you to new perspectives that you never would’ve thought up on your own. Not to mention, fanning out is a serious rush of dopamine! Who couldn’t use more of that these days?

I wouldn’t be anybody if I wasn’t a fangirl. To love things so unconditionally is something that I find rather beautiful. So, whoever you are, keep on fangirling.