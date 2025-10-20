Falling into Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a soft breeze in the air, the leaves have finally started to fall from the trees, and the sun has started to set earlier. You know what that means, my friends! It’s fall time and I’m here to give you the best tips and tricks on how to make the most of the crisp fall air and cozy vibes!

Fall is my favorite season. It has my favorite holiday, Halloween, and the best weather. It’s finally cool enough to wear all of my sweaters, but not yet cold enough to have to lug around my winter coat! It’s also the perfect time for activities like apple picking, pumpkin carving, and of course, baking!

One of my favorite things to do once the air gets a little chilly is to make brown butter chai cookies! When I tell you these are the best cookies you will ever consume, I mean it.

I also make a new Spotify playlist every fall to get into the spirit. Here’s my playlist for this year! I like to listen to it while I bake or while I’m cooking. If I’m feeling really in the spirit, I’ll play it outside while I dance under the light of the moon! I highly recommend it; it’s a great way to add a little bit of whimsy to your life.

Another tip I have for you to make the most of your fall is to watch one fall or Halloween-themed movie every night. I have been doing this with my roommates, and it is so much fun. We have been binging the Paranormal Activity series, but if you’re not into horror movies, there are plenty of other fall movies out there to get you in the spirit. My favorite movie of all time is Practical Magic. It’s such a whimsical, feel-good movie that immediately gets you into the mood for fall activities.

Halloweentown is another fan favorite in my house and super family friendly! And we can never forget about Gilmore Girls. It’s THE fall tv show!

Along with the cool autumn breeze and Gilmore Girls binge watching also comes soup season! There is nothing I love more than cuddling up on the couch with a warm bowl of soup and a good movie. I just recently made my first soup of the season: broccoli cheddar.

There are so many different types of soups that you can make, but I would like to share my favorite quick and easy recipe with you! Cream of chicken and wild rice soup! It’s a recipe I learned way back in middle school, and it has become a staple in my household every time the weather gets cold.

The ingredients you need are:

2 chicken breasts

4 cups of chicken broth

2 cups of water

1 box of Uncle Ben’s long grain wild rice with seasoning packet

2 cups heavy cream

½ tbsp oil

¾ cup of flour

½ cup butter

½ tsp salt

½ teaspoon pepper

First, cut the chicken into cubes. Season them with salt and pepper to your heart’s content. Then, you are going oil your skillet and sauté the chicken until there is no pink visible. In a large pot on medium heat, combine your chicken broth and water. Add the chicken and bring it to a boil. Stir in your rice and put the seasoning packet to the side. Cover the pot and let that simmer. Combine your flour, salt, and pepper in a bowl. In a medium saucepan on medium heat, melt your butter and stir in the seasoning packet until bubbles appear. Once those bubbles start, reduce the heat to low and slowly stir in the flour mixture. Whisk in the heavy cream until it’s fully incorporated and let that mixture thicken. Once it’s thickened, add it to your pot with the broth and chicken. Let that simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. And then you’re done! You now have a nice hearty, flavorful soup with enough servings to share with your friends!

So there we have it! Liv’s tips and tricks to truly enjoy the fall season! Go forth my friends, and take advantage of the wonderful season that is Autumn!