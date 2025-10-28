This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is a beautiful season when the weather starts to cool down, the leaves on the trees change color, pumpkin spice comes out on menus with fun drinks, and warm foods. Fall is perfect for cozy activities with friends, family, and loved ones. Here are some great ideas to start a fall bucket list and complete them to make the most out of this fall season!

Apple Picking Personally I have been apple picking a few times and it is so fun to go an apple orchard, pick out fresh apples, and walk around to see the decorations and the orchard in full bloom. You can use these apples to make delicious deserts or to eat by themselves at home. Usually at these orchard’s they have apple and pumpkin flavored things as well as jams to really get into the fall aesthetic.

Go to a Pumpkin Patch Pumpkin patches are so fun and I highly recommend them. I’ve been to a lot of different ones where they offer pumpkins, obviously, hayrides sometimes, fun stuff for kids, and little shops where you can buy your pumpkin, buy mini pumpkins, or you can go and pick out your perfect pumpkin. These pumpkins can be used for carving, decoration at home, or used in yummy recipes with pumpkin in them. It’s also a cute place to take pictures for fall or go with friends to walk around the patch and have fun while searching for your pumpkin.

Make a Boo Basket This can be fall themed or Halloween themed, but you can buy a basket from target or the dollar store and buy a bunch of fall related things like fall candles, fuzzy socks, fall drinks, fall lip balms or makeup, some snacks, and you can even trade these with a friend to make the season even more fun.

Baking night! Gather some friends, family, anyone you want to spend time with and get all your baking supplies ready to make perfect fall treats! Have fun in the kitchen and don’t take the baking too seriously, get a bunch of fall flavored snacks and have a baking day. When your treats are all baked you can enjoy them and watch a cozy movie. The link provided for this idea is a mini apple pie recipe that’s simple and easy if you want to try to bake at home!

Read a Fall themed book A lot of romance books have been coming out with cute fall covers that have a very cute fall aesthetic to them. My personal favorites to read while the weather is cool are ‘The Pumpkin Spice Café’ by Laurie Gilmore. This book was really good and if you’re looking for something simple this season and reminds you of Gilmore Girls, this is definitely the book for you. ‘Book Lovers’ Is also another good romance book by Emily Henry that gave a lot of fall vibes with funny moments that call for an easy read. This next book I have not read yet but it looks really cute and is a fall read I definitely want to pick up, ‘Falling Like Leaves’ by Misty Wilson. Just the cover alone is super cute and the ratings seem to love the apple picking, pumpkin patch, corn maze, fall events, so this sounds like a good book to curl up with a coffee on a cold fall afternoon.

Fall themed journaling or scrapbook My personal favorite bullet journaling would be perfect for this idea. You can create cute fall pages and even write this fall bucket list out as one, with cute fall stickers, drawings, and colors, then mark the box to check when you’ve done any ideas on your list. You can create a page with a fall playlist to put on when you’re walking to class or doing homework, to get you in the mood for the season.

Make a fall movie night Fun fall movies to watch would be Breakfast Club, Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, Scooby-Doo, Little Women, Casper, Matilda, Twilight, and many more. Get some cozy blankets, a couple friends, light a few candles, eat a few sweet treats, and get into the fall aesthetic.

Carve a pumpkin This is the perfect time and season to carve a pumpkin with friends or family! Get all your tools and supplies, a pumpkin, and even paint if you want to get extremely creative. Carve a pumpkin, whatever design you want, get inspiration on the internet, draw a silly face, add stickers, and when you’re done put a fake light up candle in the middle, take pictures and set it outside or in your house for decoration! This tradition is something we used to do at my aunt’s house, and it was always fun as a kid, carving out the pumpkin seeds, carving your own pumpkin, taking pictures, then seeing everyone’s pumpkins and putting them out for display.

Collect Fall Leaves This is also something I did as a kid, we would go outside go on a fall walk on a nice autumn day, look around our path to see the trees changing colors and collect the prettiest leaves we saw. You can take them home and create a little craft with these leaves, paint them, put them up for decoration, or simply collect them and drop them back off.

Have a Bonfire- This is the perfect season to have a bonfire, make smores, hot chocolate, and collect your loved ones to enjoy a warm fire with blankets and everything cozy on a nice chilly fall night.

I hope you liked these fall ideas and even try some out or make your own fall bucket list to complete this season! Happy Fall!