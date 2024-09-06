The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Trigger warning: mention of school violence and school shootings

September 4th, 2024 at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The country watched as yet another school shooting took place in an American school. School violence affects every single person in the community where it takes place. I learned about this shooting while sitting in class, learning how to properly create the best classroom management plan. It is such an eerie feeling. I have always known that my passion is teaching and growing up with two teachers as parents I spent more time in a school than not. Since Sandy Hook, this fear has been ingrained in the back of my mind, following me everywhere.

The Washington Post reports that there have been 416 school shootings since 1999. They estimate that 382,000 students have been directly affected. I would argue the number is double or even triple that. Every single sibling. Every single student who asks “Where would we hide?” Every single parent who looks twice at their child’s outfit in case their bright green shoes will be the only way to identify them. Every single teacher. In 2020, the leading cause of death for children became firearm violence over car accidents which it previously had been. This shouldn’t become a “fact of life.” We shouldn’t have to get used to it. The phrase “thoughts and prayers” leaves a sour taste in my mouth every time I hear it. We need real tangible action.

“My generation — having spent our entire lives seeing mass shooting after mass shooting — has learned that our voices are powerful and our votes matter.” Cameron Kasky, who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

I have personally been affected by school violence. During my senior year, a tragedy occurred on November 17th, 2021. I can close my eyes and still have a clear recollection of the day. I remember silly things like what shirt I was wearing and how my hair was done. By I also remember the commotion and the sound of the fire alarm that caused us all to be outside when the incident occurred. A guy my age whose locker was a couple down from mine wouldn’t get to go home from school that day. I remember driving home in silence not really knowing what had happened. I found out the true outcome on Snapchat. I remember very specifically I was supposed to have an AP Psychology test the next day but walking up to the school, walking past the police tape, I had my first panic attack. I am forever grateful for how my first-hour teacher handled things. She had the five or six of us who came to school sit in a circle and talk through all the feelings we were having. I went home for the day after that, but not before I had to be cleared by the therapist they had brought in. I remember the biggest feeling I felt was guilt. Guilt of feeling like I shouldn’t be as affected since I wasn’t personally close with the guy who passed, guilt of feeling like I was wasting the therapist’s time, guilt guilt guilt. The next few months were filled with walkouts, protests, and coming together as a community. I have so much pride in my school and my school district for how they handled the aftermath. Within the month we had metal detectors and every student was searched before entering the school. This experience will stay with me forever and make me a fierce protector for all my future students.

I have hope that our generation is the generation to be the first to put children’s lives and safety over financial and political gain. We are the ones who have to live with the effects daily. We can change the country for the better. This November we can let our voices be heard. I know I will proudly submit my presidential vote for the person who will prioritize my safety as a teacher. Guns will never be worth the traumatizing and deadly effects they have on children.

If you have not yet registered to vote you can do so here.

And if you or someone you know is struggling and needs support after being affected by gun violence you can find resources here.