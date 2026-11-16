This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A case for being bad at something first.

Failing hard and trying harder

Over the past few years, I’ve been lucky enough to speak with many people working in communications, the field I’ve spent three years studying. The companies they work for all vary, but all the advice was relatively the same: learn the tools and build the skills now. The main tool they told me to get comfortable with? AI.

While lots of them (most, actually) expressed to me the moral dilemmas they hold about the usage of AI, none of them mentioned the part that troubled me the most. Everyone I’ve talked to started their career before AI was popularized, around late 2022. Before it, people learned the job the hard way: failing.

Most of my peers, and the students behind us, have never learned these skills without having AI to lean on. It’s useful, and I am not pretending otherwise. But AI can’t teach me the nuance and instincts that only develop with time and experience in your field. Those skills used to come from years of getting it a little wrong. As HBR put it, entry-level jobs give people ‘safe spaces to try, fail, and try again,’ and that’s where adaptive, confident professionals come from. We are missing out on those crucial years, and I think it’ll end up backfiring on us.

FOMO for a Job I Don’t Have Yet

My worry isn’t only about my career. As a creative, I’ve always liked the parts of making things that most people want to fast-forward through, and my Her Campus drafts show it: they start as scribbles, bullets, and random lines I liked, and I clean them up bit by bit until I’m proud of both the article and the fact that I made it (hopefully without missing my deadline too much).

So when I’m told to get fluent in AI, I keep asking what I’m supposed to give up to get there. Communications has already given up a surprising amount to AI, and most of it is the work I would have been handed as an intern. Drafting a pitch, building the media list, writing a first version of a statement in a client’s voice: it’s easy to call that busywork until you realize it’s where people learned the job. When you write a statement yourself, you find out where it sounds defensive, or too polished, or like something no real person would say. I won’t be getting those lessons in the same way, because by the time I’m hired, those tasks may already belong to a computer. I’m trying not to be dramatic about it (which is usually quite hard for me), but the best word for how I feel is FOMO.

Do Your Own Laundry, So to Speak

I should be clear that I use AI, and I’m not here to scold anyone for doing the same. It’s a good summarizer and a decent brainstorming partner, and on a tired Sunday night it’s hard to argue with a tool that can sort my bullet points into something resembling an outline. My issue isn’t the tool itself, it’s how easy it is to let it do the part I need to learn.

If you’re hoping I’ve figured this out, spoiler alert, I haven’t. I don’t have a tidy rule, and I’m wary of anyone who says they do. What I have is a conviction: the hard way is where the learning is, at work and everywhere else. Just like everything else in life, exposure to pressure, ambiguity, and failure is how we grow resilience and judgment.

Of course, this is where it gets complicated, because AI isn’t optional anymore. It’s in the job listings, in my coursework, and in nearly every piece of career advice I get. I understand why. It’s a real skill, and employers want people who can use it well.

The problem is that in wanting to embrace AI, corporations tend to forget that entry-level employees possess the unique gift of being a blank slate. They are unburdened by legacy thinking, which allows them to offer fresh solutions and ideas. AI, on the other hand, spits out a mix of something already out there. It is almost useless unless paired with critical thinking and judgment. A company that relies on it too heavily isn’t just limiting its employees. It’s limiting itself, because trading in fresh thinkers for a tool is really trading originality for speed, and a business that only recombines existing ideas will never be the one that changes the field. Using a tool like generative AI for assistance is different from completely depending on it, and the difference is knowing what to do without it.

The best way I can explain all of this is with laundry, which is why it’s in the title. My freshman year, I taught half my floor how to do it in the dorm basement (which I feel like should be on my resume as volunteer work or something), and I tried my best to keep any comments to myself. But honestly, it wasn’t their fault. Nobody ever made them learn. Their parents had always handled it, which is a lovely thing to have until you’re eighteen, in a new place, and out of clean underwear. That’s how I think about AI and the workforce. If a tool eliminates experiential learning for you, you can slide by looking okay for a while, but sooner or later you show up somewhere that matters without knowing the basics, and you won’t know why things feel off or how to fix them. The people ahead of me did their own laundry, so to speak. And maybe there’s a point where I too have done enough metaphorical laundry to trust someone/something else with it. I haven’t reached that yet, and neither have most of us.

Who’s Protecting the Hard Way?

At this point, there are a lot of articles about AI, and most of them will tell you something you already half-know. I’m not going to act like this one is different. What I’d add is that all of the advice, from mine to everyone else’s, circles the same uncomfortable point: we have to get used to learning the hard way, because there isn’t another way that works. A middle schooler writing a book report with a chatbot and a first-year analyst drafting a statement with one are making the same trade, and neither of them will notice what they gave up until it matters. I only know what the hard way feels like because I had no other option, and I don’t think we can rely on that anymore. It has to be a choice now, and I hope enough of us make it. All I know is that I’d like to keep doing my own laundry for as long as I can, and I hope the people after me get the chance to learn how.

