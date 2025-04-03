Crisis Communications on Campus: How Colleges Handle PR Disasters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Colleges are often seen as safe, inclusive, and forward-thinking institutions, and for the most part, they tend to be. But when unexpected challenges arise—whether it’s a campus safety issue, a student protest, or a financial controversy—how a university responds can shape its reputation for years to come. Crisis management in higher education isn’t just about addressing the problem; it’s about maintaining trust, transparency, and accountability. The question is, are schools prepared to handle these moments effectively?

The Playbook: How Colleges React to Crisis

When faced with controversy, universities typically follow a predictable crisis PR strategy:

The “We Hear You” Statement A carefully worded email or social media post acknowledging the issue but offering little substance. The Investigation Phase – A promise to “look into it” while hoping media attention dies down. The Policy Adjustment (Maybe) – If public pressure remains high, schools may implement changes or create a task force—but not always in ways that lead to long-term reform.

This pattern plays out frequently. A campus incident sparks concern, students and faculty call for action, and the university responds in a way that feels more focused on preserving its image than addressing the issue’s root.

Case Study: Baylor University’s Sexual Assault Scandal

One of the most well-documented examples of crisis mismanagement in higher education is Baylor University’s handling of sexual assault allegations within its football program. In 2016, reports surfaced that the university had failed to properly investigate multiple allegations against players, leading to accusations that the school prioritized its athletic success over student safety.

The administration’s slow response and lack of transparency fueled public frustration, eventually resulting in the dismissal of the head football coach and the university president. This case highlighted the difficulties universities encounter in managing both public relations and student advocacy, emphasizing the consequences of delayed action during a crisis.

The Baylor case offers important lessons for universities on handling crises effectively. It highlights the need for swift, transparent action when serious allegations arise, as delays can escalate the situation and damage trust. It also demonstrates the importance of prioritizing student safety and well-being over protecting an institution’s reputation or athletic performance. Furthermore, the case reveals the risks of relying on temporary fixes or surface-level changes rather than addressing the root causes of the issue. Universities can learn from Baylor by committing to accountability, ensuring that their response goes beyond public relations to create real, lasting change.

Why Crisis Response Matters

How a university responds to incidents like discrimination, campus violence, or misconduct has a direct and lasting impact on students, faculty, and the broader community. When these crises arise, it’s not enough to simply issue a statement or promise to look into the issue. Effective crisis management requires clear and honest communication from leadership, showing that the university is taking the matter seriously and providing updates along the way. More importantly, it demands decisive action—whether through policy changes, support systems for those affected, or other tangible steps that demonstrate a commitment to addressing the issue at hand. A university must also ensure its response is part of a broader strategy for long-term change, so that the crisis isn’t just addressed in the short-term but is prevented from reoccurring in the future. Universities that handle crises well often emerge with stronger reputations, as they show a dedication to transparency, accountability, and student well-being. On the other hand, a poorly managed response—one that delays action, minimizes the issue, or only addresses the symptoms—can lead to long-term reputational damage, elimination of trust, and a loss of credibility among students, faculty, and the public.

The Future of Crisis Management in Higher Education

In today’s digital age, where social media and real-time news coverage give students a powerful platform, universities can no longer lean on outdated crisis response playbooks. The days of vague statements and waiting for the storm to pass are over. To maintain trust, universities must prioritize transparency, foster open dialogue, and take meaningful action that reflects a genuine commitment to change. Students are no longer passive recipients of institutional messaging—they demand accountability, answers, and tangible solutions. The big question for universities moving forward is whether they will adapt to meet these evolving expectations or continue relying on old PR tactics that only create more problems in the long run. In a world where reputation is everything, it’s time for higher education to redefine what it means to lead with integrity during a crisis.