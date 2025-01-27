Children–& Children’s Literature–Deserve to be Heard

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“You don’t get it! Adults never listen to me because I’m just a kid!” This is what I had a sixth grader tell me while I was subbing their class. I could feel the immense amount of frustration and hurt they were feeling as they said this to me with tears rushing down their face. As the “adult,” I wanted to tell them that they were wrong and, adults will listen to them. If they were to explain their thoughts and feelings calmly, adults would be happy to listen and take what they were saying with gravity. But as a twenty-two year old who sometimes still feels like a kid myself, I knew that that was not entirely true.

Our society still has a lot of room for growth when it comes to appreciating and listening to our youth. Before this encounter, I had the lack of credit we give children brought to my attention through a “Storytelling” class I took here at Illinois State University with Dr. Mary Jeanette Moran. The course explored storytelling from a variety of perspectives and mainly highlighted texts that were written for children and young adults. We read a couple of novels and short stories, but most of our assigned readings were picture books.

At first, I thought it would be a relief to read picture books instead of fifty-page academic journals. As a college student, I was grateful for what seemed like an easier workload. It was not until I began to read the picture books and participate in class discussions that I realized the amount of power and knowledge that these books have to offer. One may initially describe children’s literature as simple, easy, and a quick read. However, after spending time reading and analyzing these books, I found that to be far from the truth. What initially seemed simple revealed itself to be layered with meaning. These stories have complexities and offer lessons and insights that resonate on a deeper level.

I came to understand that the reason many of us undervalue children’s literature is the same reason we undervalue children themselves. Society often views kids as naive and inexperienced. But age does not determine the value in thought one has to offer. Many people admire children for their purity and creativity in their perspectives. Instead of just admiring them for this, I believe it is time we strive to learn from them. Children’s literature may be described as “simple,” but this “simplicity” allows for its’ unique ability to break down tough topics, ideas, and feelings. It provides an opportunity for both children and adults to understand the same message, opening a line for communication.

Over winter break, I revisited some of my favorite children’s books. Some offered meaningful lessons, and others offered a fun break from reality. In both cases, my respect, appreciation, and enjoyment for children’s literature grew immensely. This experience reminded me of the importance of reading and listening to diverse stories. If we choose to overlook children’s literature, we risk missing out on the lessons we can learn from them. Similarly, by dismissing children’s voices, we miss out on their unique perspectives and ideas. So, here’s my challenge to you: put down your six-hundred-page novel and read a children’s story. Keep an open mind and read just to read. Allowing ourselves to appreciate and listen to these stories will hopefully transcend into appreciating and listening to the actual youth around us. Below is a list of Illinois State’s Her Campus members’ favorite children’s books.

