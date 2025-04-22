Celebrating 20 years of ‘Twilight’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Attention all Twi-hards! This year is officially 20 years of ‘Twilight’ and us fans are being fed with brand new book editions and an opportunity to see ‘Twilight’ live in concert.

There are going to be three brand-new book collectibles. All three will be released on Sept. 30, however, all are currently available for pre-order on Amazon. Firstly, “Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection,” is a hardcover box set that includes the entire saga, “Twilight,” “New Moon,” “Eclipse” and “Breaking Dawn,” along with the addition of “Midnight Sun.” This box set are beautifully illustrated covers of important qualities from the books like the meadow, the apple, the cliffs, etc. With these beautiful illustrations all of the books also have sprayed edges of the night sky.

The second edition available is the “Twilight: Deluxe Collector’s Edition,” which is vintage inspired. It includes a foil-stamped slipcase, a new cover, interior, and endpaper art, as well as a ribbon marker. This edition is timeless and so elegant. The art inside includes drawings of book accurate Edward and Bella. The colors are unlike anything ‘Twilight’ related with beautiful pinks, greens, and shades of blue.

Finally, the last edition is a tamer and simpler edition of the book. “Twilight: 20th Anniversary Edition,” includes the old cover art with a 20th anniversary edition marker, red and black sprayed edge that says, “And so the lion fell in love with the lamb,” as well as inside cover art of Edward and Bella. This one is for the fans who appreciate a simple design and an ode to the original release.

I am ‘Twilight’ obsessed so I will be purchasing all of these editions because how could I simply just choose one special edition when I could have them all? Speaking of special, the official Twilight Instagram account announced earlier this month on April 9, that to celebrate this fall Twilight in Concert will be touring in selected cities!

Twilight in Concert is a cinematic live-to-film event. The event features a performance by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians. The original film plays on a full-size cinema screen, while the live score is played during the film. Which really brings the film to life. The stage with the live band is surrounded by thousands of candles, creating the most romantic and magical atmosphere. For those interested in a Chicago date, they will be here for two days in November! It will take place at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on November 7 and 8. You will see yours truly there for a beautiful and unforgettable time!

‘Twilight’ has shaped me into the person I am today (I know cringe and sentimental), but it’s true. I’ve been obsessed with this series since I was 5 years old, and this love has never wavered even through all the bullying for my love of ‘Twilight.’ Look at us Twi-hards now getting special editions, fun live events, new merchandise, etc. ‘Twilight’ is for everyone, and there will hopefully be more celebrations for this wonderful series down the road.