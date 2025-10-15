Books For Your Favorite Romance Tropes 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, then you like to enjoy some romance tropes from time to time and there are some books that do these tropes best. The hardest part is what book to choose. Should you sit with “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and dive into the love triangle life, or should you settle for something with more of a slow burn type feeling?

Look no further, here I have my top 11 romance tropes and some highly recommended books that you should make your next read:

Two different people are involved in a romantic relationship with the same person, or one person is in a romantic relationship with someone who is simultaneously involved in a romantic relationship with someone else

The Twilight Series by Stephenie Meyer: First published in 2005, our main character Bella Swan struggles to fit in at her new school in Washington state. She meets Edward Cullen, a vampire, and Jacob, a werewolf, where she enters an unexpected love triangle.

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

Two characters start off as enemies and over the course of events, end up in a romantic relationship

The Hating Game by Sally Throne: Published in 2016, Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeman work for the same publishing company and are involved in a bitter rivalry. After a promotion is announced, their intense competition becomes an unexpected attraction.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

A platonic friendship, where the characters often are found harboring feelings for each other, to end up in a romantic relationship

When You Least Expect It by Haley Cass: Published in 2020, our main character Caroline Parkers falls in love with Hannah Dalton who is the wife of her work nemesis. It follows their natural friendship as it turns into something more.

Love Thy Neighbor by Teagan Hunter

You, Again by Kate Goldbeck

Two characters who compete for the same goals, and eventually fall in love

Today, Tonight, Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon: Published in 202, Rowan Roth and Neil McNair have been high school rivals. After learning that another group of seniors is out to get them, the pair team up until they are the only two players left in the annual senior game. After spending time together, they realize they might have more in common.

Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver

I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang

Characters who are pretending to be in a romantic relationship, but who fall for each other, ending in a real romantic relationship

Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter: Published in 2021, Liz Buxbaum tries to win over her childhood crush with the help of her next door neighbor. They start fake-dating to get his attention, but Liz soon realizes that she might have feelings for her neighbor and reevaluates her ideas about love and her “happily ever after”.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

The Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

Two characters are forced to spend long periods of time together in close quarters, ending in a romantic relationship

The Twisted Series by Ana Huang: First published in 2016, each of the four novels follows one of the four college best friends that we are introduced to. Ava Chen falls for Alex Volkov when he is protecting her, Princess Bridget falls for her new bodyguard, Rhys Larsen, Jules Ambrose falls for Dr. Josh Chen, and Stella Alonso ends up with Christian Harper.

The Nanny by Lana Ferguson

Things We Hide From The Light by Lucy Score

A romantic relationship between characters who are not supposed to be together for numerous reasons

Birthday Girl by Penelope Douglas: Published in 2018, young Jordan moves in with her boyfriend Cole and his father Pike. While living there, Jordan develops feelings for Pike but knows that she cannot love him, exploring their chemistry, the tool of their secret desires, and the societal boundaries that they face.

Little Stranger by Leigh Rivers

Daydream by Hannah Grace

Two characters who had previously been in a romantic relationship give each other another chance

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover: Published in 2022, Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan navigate their newfound relationship after years of being apart. They learn to develop trust, heal from past trauma, and learn to live with the constant presence of past demons following them.

King of Greed by Ana Huang

Finn Rhodes Forever by Stephanie Archer

A romantic relationship between the main characters gradually develops

Best I Never Had by Jeannie Choe: Published in 2022, Natalia and Hayden reconnect eight years after high school and find that their connection never faded. They reconcile with their past and present selves, facing the question if they believe that they have a future together.

Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey

Archer’s Voice by Mia Sheridan

A one-sided love, where love is not openly reciprocated/understood by the beloved