Spring has sprung!

If I’m honest, Spring is my least favorite season, but it doesn’t mean it has to be months full of allergy flare ups or final prep! Let’s look for the fun in Spring! Good thing that Bloomington-Normal has plenty of activities you can take part in to get into the spring spirit!

Here is my Blono Spring Bucket List:

Picnic on the Quad

This is free and easy. Bring out a towel or a blanket and sit out in the sun. Invite your friends, get carry out from the dining hall, or pick up food from the Bone Student Center. Just look out for Bruce the Goose!

Walk the IWU Campus

I know, I know. It’s technically enemy territory. But if you wanna change scenery, we can’t deny that Wesleyan has a nice campus.

The Coffee Hound’s Spring Menu

The Coffee Hound has dropped their seasonal spring specials! Included in this year’s offerings are Match lemonades and honey bee lattes.

Constitution Trail

Go grab a drink from one of the Uptown Normal coffee shops and head out on Constitution Trail. I personally prefer starting at Uptown Circle and walking North, but you can also walk toward Bloomington!

Make a Spring Playlist

Listening to music that reminds me of spring is the perfect way to get me into the spring spirit. I love going on walks listening to my personal spring playlist! It doesn’t matter if I’m just going around ISU’s quad or Uptown Normal for 20 minutes to get my steps in; I want to get outside in the nice weather!

Head over to Illinois State’s Horticultural Center Gardens. It’s free admission. They will be having volunteer events for Earth Day and Arbor Day!

This spring, go out into Bloomington-Normal and check a few things off of your bucket list. Pull out your florals and put on a cute outfit. Make your own spring bucket list to help you get out of your apartment or dorm. Don’t let the looming stress of finals bring you down. Spring is all about growth. Even if it’s just going for a walk to look at some flowers, get out there!

And maybe pack a Zyrtec.