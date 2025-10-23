Blono Small Businesses to Support this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College towns are a treasure trove of small businesses. These businesses rely on the community’s support– and what better time than fall to check out what nearby businesses have to offer! Let’s look into some of the businesses in Bloomington-Normal that may become your new favorite spot.

The Normal Theatre

209 W North St, Normal, IL, 61761

Right in the heart of Uptown (and just steps from Watterson and Hewitt-Manchester) is the historic Normal Theatre. This 1937 Art Moderne cinema shows a wide array of films. This October, they have a full Halloween line up of family friends films like Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family, classic horrors like the Halloween trilogy and Nightmare on Elm Street, and cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show with a local shadow cast. You can view the whole lineup on their website! Step back in time to see a movie at the Normal Theatre.

The Coffeehouse

114 E Beaufort St, Normal, IL, 61761

This is my personal favorite coffee shop. The Coffeehouse offers a variety of drinks and food options, along with a chill environment. This makes it the perfect spot to study and get a sweet treat. Bonus, they have an outdoor setting so you can enjoy the beautiful fall weather! This fall, they have some seasonal specials: the Teddy graham latte, Maple sweet cream cold brew, Pumpkin pie latte, and Peach cobbler soda.



Ivy Lane Bakery

405 N Main St, Bloomington, IL, 61761

Main Street in Downtown Bloomington is a gold mine of shops. Ivy Lane Bakery is a great place to study and reward yourself with a coffee, cookies, or score. They have a rotating menu, so every week you can try something new to get a different taste of fall!

Butter Twice & Again

120 E Beaufort St, Normal, IL, 61761

Butter Twice & Again is Uptown’s beloved local thrift/vintage clothing store. Preloved clothing, shoes and accessories are sold here. Find sweaters for the perfect fall leather jacket here. Shop “twice” to shop sustainable and give an item of clothing a new life this fall!

Coffeehound

205 W North St, Normal, Il, 61761 & 407 N Main St, Bloomington, IL 61701

Another coffee shop is just steps away from the ISU campus. Coffeehound actually has two locations– one in Uptown Normal and another in Downtown Bloomington. This fall has a stacked seasonal menu featuring: a Cherry Jubilee, “Oh Canada”, Banana marocchino, and Caramel Passion.

The Garlic Press

108 W North St, Normal, IL 61761

The store sells almost everything! They have cookware, soaps, dishes, gifts, candy, and of course, their famous popcorn. The Garlic Press is the one-stop shop of your dreams! This is my go-to when I’m shopping for gifts as we get closer to the holiday season! Take a cooking class this fall or try their seasonal popcorn variant!



Bobzbay Books

419 N Main St, Bloomington, IL, 61761

Go supports Blono’s indie bookstore, Bobzbay. They sell both used and new books! Stop by a book signing, an open mic day, or check out one of their free sidewalk sales. They also have upcoming profit-share days in October, where they share their daily earnings with community programs or local charities! Check out their upcoming events on their website!

DESTIHL Brewery & Beer Hall

1200 Greenbriar Dr, Normal, IL, 61761

DESTIHL is a Blono staple. Whether you’re going to the brewery or the restaurant in College Hills, you’re in for a good time. Right now I’m going to focus on the brewery/beer hall. The beer hall hosts great events that you may not know about. They have trivia nights, themed markets, craft events, and free live music on the lawn. Grab a drink and some food and enjoy! View their upcoming Beer Hall Events on their website.

Sugar Mama Bakery

109 W Jefferson St, Bloomington, Il, 61761

If you’re looking for a sweet treat, look no further than Sugar Mama Bakery’s cupcakes. This is a family-owned bakery with a rotating cupcake menu. In the fall, they feature seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and apple cider! They post their weekly flavor on their social media.

North Street Records

117 W North St, Normal, IL 61761

North Street Records is one of the many record stores in the area! North Street offers a wide variety of records of every genre and era. They also sell CDs and Cassettes. You can find almost anything at North Street Records. I always recommend doing the “record shop walk” in Uptown Normal, stopping by Waiting Room Records as well! It’s a big hit for when my friends come to visit!

These are just a few of the businesses the Bloomington-Normal area has to offer. Get to know your college town a little bit better and shop small this fall!