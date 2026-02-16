Black Romance Films to Watch During the Season of Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The season of love is such a beautiful time of the year for many people who really look forward to celebrating with their partner. Being in love feels good when you really love the person you are with, and they love you as well. Romance movies show us so many different levels of love and support from one another. In honor of Black History Month, there are plenty of great black films to watch that really capture all the levels of love and what it means to love someone and be in love. Here are my top 5 black romance films that are underrated and definitely worth the watch!!

Think Like A Man (2012)

I will be starting off with this movie, which is based on a group of male friends who can’t seem to commit to the women in their lives. One of the women then goes to buy the book “Think Like A Man” by comedian Steve Harvey to get the upper hand. The men become all confused and believe they have been betrayed by the author of the book, and decide to flip the book’s teachings. The men and the women go on dates, realizing they don’t need a book in order to fall in love and have a great time with each other. The movie is really funny, entertaining, and has cute romantic scenes that are perfect to watch.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

This romance is basically a popular girl and nerdy boy type-of-setting where they are in high school. The girl damages her mother’s car and needs to repair it at the shop where the boy works at. So, the boy offers a bribe and says he’ll fix it in exchange for two weeks of them dating, and the girl agrees. He ends up getting ahead of himself because of her, since she boosted his social status. During this time, he realizes that being popular is cool and all, but that wasn’t who he was since he also left his old friends behind. He soon realizes that he really does like her, and she realizes that too. After some time at the end, they eventually end up together and he is back to being himself. This film is a great movie to watch with a partner to have so many laughs throughout the movie.

Poetic Justice (1993)

A poet/hairdresser and a postal worker head out on an adventure to Los Angeles while dealing with some grief and many social issues. They have conflicts with one another and tell stories throughout the movie about their lives. The movie explains love and pain, where the two main leads slowly fall in love. The film is known for its poetry by Maya Angelou and how the film portrays love in South Central LA.

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

This film is set during the Christmas season and is about two main leads who slowly get together, despite all that they go through. The woman has two kids with her ex, who is a rapper. Since they are divorced, she wants to find love. Her youngest daughter ends up telling a mall store Santa Claus (the male main lead) to pay her mother a compliment. The male lead, who is a struggling songwriter, knows exactly what to say to make her heart melt. The truth comes out in the end, but that doesn’t stop these two from ending up together and being happy.

Always a bridesmaid (2019)

The main woman lead in this movie is always a bridesmaid at her friends’ weddings and never the bride. So, she decides to get back into the dating scene, where she questions whether or not she will find love or still always be a bridesmaid. This movie is definitely underrated and deserves to be watched if you are having a Galentine!!

Valentine’s is about being with your loved ones, and what better way to do that than to binge-watch some movies? The movies I have listed are really good and underrated, especially the last one. Especially if you are the type to stay inside and prefer to celebrate at home, then this is for you. No matter if you are single, in a relationship, having a galentines or are celebrating just with family, these movies are definitely worth the watch!