Behind the Bench: The Life of a Student Manager at Illinois State University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While the spotlight shines on the players, it’s often the student managers working quietly in the background who keep the game running. While they aren’t scoring points or calling plays, the women’s basketball team wouldn’t be the same without them. Two managers for the Illinois State Women’s Basketball Team, Alison Caltagerone and Grace Carroll, share what it’s really like behind the scenes, balancing high pressure moments, forming close relationships, and learning the art of leadership from the sidelines.

Neither Alison or Grace came to their positions with clear-cut plans. For Alison, the journey happened by chance during a campus visit with her family. “One of the assistant coaches went to college with my mom,” Alison recalls. “We ran into him, and he asked what I was planning on doing during the school year. I didn’t know, so he gave me his number. A few months later, I reached out, and that’s when I started attending practices.” What started as a casual encounter soon became a core part of Alison’s college life.

“After that first practice, I was hooked. I don’t think I missed another one.” Alison Caltagerone

For Grace, the connection to sports had always been strong. “I’ve been involved in sports my entire life, basketball, volleyball, cross country, softball… you name it,” she says. “Sports have always been a huge part of who I am. Becoming a manager allowed me to stay involved in that world.”

Though the role isn’t glamorous, it’s vital. “We’re behind the scenes, doing the work that makes everything run smoothly,” Alison explains. “A big part of our job is coding the games live. We track everything: offense, defense, turnovers, and rebounds. All the stats get fed into a data breakdown that coaches and players use to improve.”

But it’s not just about numbers and strategy. There’s a lot of hands on work, too. “We take care of everything the team needs before practice, whether it’s heart monitors, snacks, ball racks, or grabbing something a player forgot,” Grace says. “It’s a lot of preparation to ensure that the team is fully equipped and focused when they hit the court.”

The hours are long, the pressure is constant, and the work can feel relentless. But despite the demands, Alison and Grace both find that the relationships they build with the team make it all worth it. “When we get to practice early, we’re there to chat with the players,” Alison shares. “This year, especially, it was easier to form deeper bonds because we were both comfortable after our first year.”

It’s not just about stats and equipment, it’s about forming connections that go beyond the court. “We’re not just there as managers, we’re there as friends,” Grace says with a smile. “We talk about life, boys, school, whatever’s going on. It’s about supporting each other through the highs and lows.” The emotional side of the role is crucial. “Some of the players have become some of my closest friends,” Alison says. “There were a few who faced medical challenges this year, and they’d sit with us on the sidelines. We’d spend the whole practice talking through it together. Being there for them means as much as being there for the game.”

Their commitment hasn’t gone unnoticed by the team. “The players see the effort we put in, and they recognize that we’re not just sitting around during practices,” Alison explains. “We’re in the trenches with them, making sure everything is ready to go, and offering our support.”

Beyond the logistical and emotional aspects, being a student manager has transformed both of them, not just as professionals, but as people. For Alison, being a manager was life changing. “Honestly, if I hadn’t started doing this, I probably would have transferred. This program gave me purpose and stability when everything else felt uncertain. It’s helped me create connections I never expected. I wouldn’t have met Grace or all the other amazing people on the team. They’ve truly become my family.”

“I feel like I’m a different person than I was when I started. I feel like before I came to college I knew everyone and everyone knew me. I kind of had to rebuild myself. ” Grace Carroll

Looking ahead, neither Alison nor Grace has a clear path laid out, but both are certain that basketball and the bonds they’ve formed with their teammates will continue to be a part of their lives. “Basketball’s been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Grace says. “Even in the future, I want to be involved.”

And, of course, there are moments of joy in the job too. “I’ve learned how to babysit,” Grace laughs, referencing the coach’s children. “It’s been amazing watching them grow up. Every day on the team feels like a new adventure.”

Managing a team means long hours, pressure filled moments, and constant motion. But it also fosters a sense of community, belonging, and growth. “You see these people more than your own family,” Alison jokes. For her and Grace, being a student manager isn’t just a job; it’s a family. A family that will remain part of their lives long after the final buzzer sounds.