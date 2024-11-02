The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather cools and the leaves turn red, orange, and yellow, there is a cozy comfort I find through baking. Maybe it is the warmth that fall spices can have, or the ability to create something that can be shared with others that draws me to my love for baking fall treats. Through experimenting and learning how to bake, I wanted to share with you some of my fall favorite recipes!

While I recommend some specific recipes, I also suggest using TikTok and Google to find the ones that work with your wants and needs. Additionally, I always alter the recipe based on my preference which normally means adding chocolate chips or extra fall spices.

1.Pumkin Spice Coffee Syrup

Maybe I am including this recipe because it has saved my wallet from falling victim to the purchasing myriad pumpkin spice lattes at coffee shops, however, I have fallen in love with making the syrup since. Making it myself has improved my perception of what pumpkin spice coffee can taste like because the ingredients contain real pumpkin, no artificial sweetener, and as many spices as my heart desires. The customization of the syrup was a game changer as it allowed me to exaggerate the pumpkin flavors and spices through altering the recipe, taste testing, and making it my own.

2. Pumkin Dip

I think having a dessert dip is perfect when spending time with friends and wanting to have a shareable yet simple treat. In my experience, this dip has been popular and enjoyed by many. It has the flavor of pumpkin pie while avoiding the time commitment of making a whole pie. The best part is that this sweet treat can be made without the use of an oven and can come together in a time crunch. I recommend dipping with Nilla Wafers, ginger snap cookies, or golden Oreos.

3. Apple or Pumkin Pie

When it comes to one, I truly cannot pick a favorite fall pie. This year was my first time trying pumpkin pie and I must say I think I am in love. In years past I have done apple pie days with my extended family where we make everything from scratch, however, being at college I simply do not have the time to prepare the dough. To simplify the recipe, I recommend buying any premade pie dough or pie crust. For pumpkin pie, you can buy the canned version.

4. Pumkin Bread

I know, I have a pumpkin problem, but when on the go having something as nostalgic as pumpkin bread, I fall for the treat each time. This year I used a jack-o-lantern mold to make them muffin sized; I must say it was the exciting to fit the Halloween vibe of October. My favorite part of making pumpkin bread is the choice I have with it; I can have it be a loaf or muffins and it is easy to share with friends. Additionally, I have the belief that adding chocolate chips to pumpkin bread is a necessity.

5. Taylor Swift’s Chai Cookies

What can’t this woman do? I remember trying her chai cookie recipe for the first time and being in shock of how good they really were. When it comes to celebrity recipes, I am always skeptical because it’s hard to navigate if it’s popular because a famous person likes it or because it is genuinely good. These cookies truly encapsulate fall in a cozy way and are not typical pumpkin or apple treat.

Each of these recipes help make fall such a vibrant season for me. I enjoy being able to use apple, pumpkin, and other fall flavors to share baked goods with friends while creating memories. I hope that you all can use these recipes to feel embrace the coziness of fall as sweater weather begins.