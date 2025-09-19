Alternative Break Trip to Kenya, Africa

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This May, I joined Illinois State University’s Alternative Summer Break program and traveled to Ngong Hills, Kenya, for two weeks of service work partnered with Living Positive Kenya. This experience was life-changing in ways I could never have imagined.

As someone pursuing a minor in Civic Engagement and Social Change, volunteer work is a core value of mine. When I learned that ISU gives students the opportunity to engage in meaningful, community-based service both locally and abroad, I knew I had to be part of it! This partnership with Living Positive Kenya, an organization that empowers women affected by HIV through sustainable economic opportunities, made it especially meaningful. My experience was full of friendship, love, tears, growth, and so much joy. Let’s get into it!

Preparing to Serve

After getting accepted into the program, the student trip leaders pulled our team together and we prepared for weeks before departure. The four pre-trip meetings covered cultural sensitivity, health precautions, and project expectations. We discussed what it means to serve with a community rather than simply for it.

Prior to this, I had not been out of the country, so there were many details that I had not thought of upon submitting my application… health preparations, for example! This included a travel consultation with Student Health on campus for typhoid and malaria medications. Also, the long checklist that ranged from practical gear to small comforts like my favorite book and playlist for the long flights. We also enrolled in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) with the U.S. State Department. If this seems daunting to you, know that we were all in it together, which made it more of an exciting process!

The Journey to Kenya

On May 11, we began our journey with an overnight flight to Amsterdam. Here, we spent the layover people-watching and napping in lounge chairs. At first, my excitement made it difficult to sleep, but there did come a point when I could barely keep my eyes open! Travel is not always the smoothest process, but I was so lucky to be surrounded by like-minded peers. From there, we continued to Nairobi, arriving late in the evening. A yellow mini-bus carried us through the bustling streets to our home in Ngong Hills. It was incredible to peek out the windows and see a whole new city full of so much life. Waiting for us at the apartment was fresh fruit, homemade mandazi (pillowy fried bread yum!), and bunks adorned with hand-sewn blankets.

That first night, I fell asleep to the sounds of crickets, feeling both exhausted and deeply grateful.

Life in Ngong Hills

Each morning began early with roosters as our alarm. Breakfast was prepared by two incredible women whose warm greetings and delicious fresh meals set the tone for the day. While the pre-trip meetings gave the 10 of us the opportunity to get to know each other on the surface, these early mornings and the level of closeness led to bonds that will tie us together for years to come.

Our service projects varied:

Painting classrooms at Salama School (“salama” meaning peace or safety). It was an honor to brighten the walls with colorful murals for the students. Many of the children live in very small homes in an area called “the slums,” yet they would walk into this school with smiles that radiated joy and would sing songs together that were full of love. They are truly inspiring.

(“salama” meaning peace or safety). It was an honor to brighten the walls with colorful murals for the students. Many of the children live in very small homes in an area called “the slums,” yet they would walk into this school with smiles that radiated joy and would sing songs together that were full of love. They are truly inspiring. Visiting the homes of women who are a part of Living Positive Kenya’s program to listen, share stories, and learn about their lives. These conversations and connections are moments I will carry with me forever.

to listen, share stories, and learn about their lives. These conversations and connections are moments I will carry with me forever. Supporting the women’s businesses at market day which was hosted at the Living Positive Kenya office. The women showcased their beautifully crafted goods of hand-sewn bags and clothes, beaded bracelets, wooden spoons, and more! Each item demonstrated their creativity and resilience.

at market day which was hosted at the Living Positive Kenya office. The women showcased their beautifully crafted goods of hand-sewn bags and clothes, beaded bracelets, wooden spoons, and more! Each item demonstrated their creativity and resilience. Simple togetherness. Whether over a shared meal, while making tea, playing cards, singing, or walking through town, human connection was the core of this trip.

We balanced service with other adventures too! On the weekend, we visited an elephant orphanage and went on a safari where we saw everything from giraffes to lions! We also hiked the steep Ngong Hills which was a true highlight. Exploring nature on a different continent and dripping in sweat alongside my peers was unlike anything I had ever done. Some days were physically tiring, and others were emotionally challenging. It was emotional to confront the stark difference between our lives in the U.S. and the realities faced by our new friends.

Moments that Stayed with Me

There were countless small, unplanned moments that left the biggest impact, things no written schedule could have predicted. From getting laughed at when trying to bite into a branch of sugar cane for the first time, learning the women’s favorite colors and the hobbies of their children, late-night conversations with groupmates, and catching moths, to everything in between.

Other impactful moments came from the structured nightly reflections built into the Alternative Breaks program. After dinner and taking turns with the one shower, which grew colder and colder as the night went on, we would curl up on the couches and talk about everything. This helped us process not only what we had done, but what we had learned about ourselves, our values, and our place in the world. This often stretched on as we all truly enjoyed each other’s company. One night, I stayed up until nearly 2 a.m. talking and laughing with friends who had become like a family!

The Final Days

Our final service day was bittersweet. I was leaving a piece of my heart in Kenya with these women. We put the finishing touches on our painting projects, exchanged heartfelt letters of gratitude and encouragement, and celebrated with a lively Kenyan-style farewell party (a whole smoked goat, games, and a lot of singing and laughing). The next morning, we began our journey home, pausing in Paris for a layover that, for me, meant three croissants in the airport!

Lessons to Carry Forward

Living Positive Kenya’s mission, to give women in economic distress a life of hope, became real to me through the women I met, their stories, and their strength. This trip was not just about serving others, but about building genuine, mutual relationships. The Alternative Breaks philosophy teaches that service is not a one-time act, but a commitment to being an engaged citizen for life. I came home not only with memories, but also with a sense of purpose to approach service as partnership, to listen first, and continue to step outside of my comfort zone. I could not recommend applying for this trip enough!