Activities To Do At Home For The Fall Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the fall season it’s a time where there are a variety of fun and creative activities that just scream fall. With that I would say there are ways that you can have a fun chill fall if you are someone who enjoys being in the house especially since it’s cold outside during most of the fall season. With this list of fall activities, I know most of these don’t require much for you to do or buy and the ones that do shouldn’t cost much at the store since these are simple tasks that anyone can do. Below are 6 fall/autumn activities that you can do at home no matter the time of day and this can really get your creative juices flowing.

Baking/ treat making

It’s nice to try treats like apple cider donuts, caramel apples, pumpkin cream cheese muffins, apple crumble cheesecake and many other treats in this category from the store or from a bakery. It wouldn’t take much to actually learn how to make them on your own and you might end up finding a new hobby. There are easy recipes that are online and over the web and can be really simple for you as a guide. I also enjoy baking and I like making new treats and not always relying on someone else to make them for them when I can practice them on my own. Baking a sweet treat this fall can be very fun with friends and family, and you can even host little competitions on who has the best taste and presentation of their treat.

Original photo by Ella Kruse

Painting

With this you can paint plastic mini pumpkins, a door mat, face/body makeup which could help you practice before the 31st, a canvas and so much more out there. I enjoy painting mini pumpkins since it’s so simple and easy and these can be plastic pumpkins or the real mini ones. The supplies would be simple and something you can find in your home like paint, paint brushes, and carving tools if you aren’t into painting. If you don’t have those types of supplies, I would suggest some affordable ones that can be found at Walmart, dollar tree, and Micheal’s. Painting and doing crafts can help you rewind from a long day and can be really fun if you think about it, since you can make any type of design and choose whatever you want to make this month.

Host a fall potluck

We know there are potlucks for Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day and other holidays, there can be one for fall, and this can be with family only, or friends or both combined. People can bring foods that can be a specific theme, and they each have to bring their own. To make it more fun people can dress up as a character from a movie and bring that dish from a certain scene to really give it that Halloween special as well. This can be a cool opportunity to try new dishes and recipes from the ones you are close with. For the desserts it can be anything that someone may want to bring but you should make sure that no one brings the same thing!!

Make apple cider

A warm spiced drink can be made however you may want to create this drink. All you need to do is follow a recipe online to make the best cider that you ever had. This really shouldn’t require many supplies to buy unless you really want to have others try your drink. You can also make more drinks depending on what type of drink person you are when it comes down to fall drinks.

Learn how to knit or crochet

This could really help you focus on a task if you feel like your mind is always thinking of what to do next instead of just being calm. The supplies needed for this item are at any local craft store, with a bunch of colors to choose from for the yarn. Following that you would need yarn, hooks and needles and there are tutorials online that you follow. Even buying a kit could help if watching a video could be hard. Making pretty much anything for this like a scarf, hat, blankets, teddy bears, etc.

Fall inspired games

Creating a card game or any game can be really fun when you are with friends and make up anything that would go on said card game or any game that seems like it would be cool to try out. To make a card game, going on Canva can be really helpful with finding a card template and putting what you and your friends want to add. For example, it could be horror trivia, movie trivia, Halloween facts and candy trivia. It doesn’t have to be a long game, it could just be something simple and short, basically to your liking.

There are other fall activities that people do at home, like having a fall reset night, cooking, diy home decor, movie marathon, a scary story night and more. So being at home bored, over not being able to go to that far away pumpkin patch or fright fest, doing something in relation to those could help you forget about how far away that activity that would’ve been fun is. You could do these same activities but for a different season and see what else could be made like for Christmas, making drinks which I’ve seen a whole bunch on TikTok, for Valentine’s Day you could have a specific theme for a potluck as well for that holiday too. All of these ideas about what to do at home could really become something that you get into and actually enjoy.