Dear Her Campus,

When I first joined you two years ago, I was so nervous, worried about how to find my voice among so many talented and inspiring women. But from the very beginning, my co-worker, who was the president at the time, made me feel seen, included, and celebrated. Thanks to her and the incredible group of supportive writers around me who never failed to hype me up, I immediately felt at home.

Through Her Campus, I built friendships I could not be more grateful for. I strengthened my bond with that amazing co-worker (who was basically my wiser, older sister) and grew even closer with my sophomore year roommate (our dorm could not have randomly matched us together more perfectly), who served as our wonderful secretary. I found not just a group to hang with, but a sisterhood in such a beautiful group of women, inside and out.

Writing for Her Campus allowed me to discover and express my voice. The organization became a space where I could share advice, like a big sister to sisters I never had. In the middle of chaotic, busy semesters, it offered me a creative outlet, a place to breathe, be myself, and be heard by women across campuses worldwide.

As I graduate and transition into the world of teaching, I’ll bring with me the advice, encouragement, and warmth from my Her Campus family. I will miss this community and all that it has gifted me, more than words can say.

Thank you for everything.

XOXO,

Paige