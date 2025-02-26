The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many definitions of being a “good girl,” but what does it exactly mean to be one? Is it always having your nails and makeup done, acing exams, on top of your studies, and drinking iced lattes? Maybe–sounds like one to me. Though, what if being a good girl also meant stepping into the adrenaline-charged world of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)? This is where you get a chance to see discipline, resilience, and raw strategy take center in the octagon.

My love for UFC came through my boyfriend. What started as casual viewings just watching on the sidelines while on my phone quickly turned into an obsession. He would explain the moves, the strategies, and the fighters’ backgrounds, and before I knew it, I was hooked. The more I watched, the more I saw past the blood and bruises (because truly, it is gross sometimes) to the artistry of it all. UFC might seem like a sport for the high-and-mighty, but no—girls like me enjoy watching it, because behind the aggressive flying fists and bloody submission holds lies a journey of mental fortitude. There is a plethora of fighting styles we can celebrate while the stage holds space for some of the world’s fiercest athletes to shine.

The UFC has 11 weight divisions, eight for men and three for women. Fights take place in the Octagon, an eight-sided cage where fighters showcase their skills. Each fight typically lasts three to five rounds, with each round clocking in at five minutes. Fighters aim to win by knockout, submission, or scoring more points based on strikes, takedowns, and control. It helps to know the basics. A few key moves to watch for include:

Striking : Punches, kicks, elbows, and knees—all aimed at outmaneuvering an opponent.

: Punches, kicks, elbows, and knees—all aimed at outmaneuvering an opponent. Takedowns : Bringing the opponent to the mat to gain control.

: Bringing the opponent to the mat to gain control. Submissions : Techniques that are designed to force the opponent to tap out. For example, an armbar is a joint lock submission technique where the fighter hyperextends the opponent’s elbow by trapping their extended arm between the knees.

: Techniques that are designed to force the opponent to tap out. For example, an armbar is a joint lock submission technique where the fighter hyperextends the opponent’s elbow by trapping their extended arm between the knees. Ground-and-Pound: A grappling move where one fighter pins their opponent and lands strikes while maintaining control.

@bobbialthoff Got to talk to the champ @Sugasean ahead of his fight tonight! ♬ original sound – Bobbi Sean O’Malley in September 2024 being interviewed before he lost his belt to Merab Dvalishvili, also known as “The Machine.”

Each move isn’t just about brute force; it’s about strategy, timing, and technique. The best fighters make it look effortless, but every moment in the Octagon reflects years of training and preparation. Yet, understanding UFC isn’t just about the logistics of weight classes or fight rules—it’s about the fighters themselves. One of my favorites is “Suga” Sean O’Malley. Known for his colorful hair and even more colorful personality, O’Malley is not only a talented athlete but also a genuinely open and real presence with his fans. He’s the kind of fighter who brings a little levity and fun to a sport that can otherwise feel heavy. He’s proof that personality and passion matter just as much as skill.

And let’s talk about the incredible women of the UFC. There are iconic fighters like Ronda Rousey, who was the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo, an unarmed modern Japanese martial art, by winning bronze at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Rousey was the women’s Bantamweight champion of the world from 2012 to 2015, holding the belt for roughly 23 months. She stepped away from the sport in 2016 after back-to-back UFC knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Then, there is Kayla Harrison, who inspired me in ways I didn’t expect. She is a three-time Olympic gold medalist who won in judo in 2012, 2015, and 2016. Watching fights like Rousey and Harrison reminds me that women can dominate in spaces where we’ve traditionally been overlooked—or worse, objectified. These fighters don’t just fight their opponents; they fight stereotypes and limitations every time they step into the Octagon.

So why does a “good girl” like me love UFC? Because it challenges expectations. It’s raw, real, and thrilling. It’s a sport that reminds me of the strength in vulnerability and the beauty of perseverance. Whether it’s Suga Sean’s charisma or Ronda Rousey’s legacy, UFC is proof that you don’t have to fit a mold to belong.

And honestly? Something empowering about rooting for fighters who pour their hearts into a sport that demands everything from them. Maybe that’s what being a good girl is about too—giving your all to what you love, no matter what anyone else thinks.