This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

NETFLIX

Public relations (PR) is “a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics” (Public Relations Society of America [PRSA]). Although this term has become widely recognized and frequently used, many individuals do not fully understand its meaning or significance. This article we will do a deep dive into PR and how everything you say or do, is public relations.

Public relations is present in many aspects of everyday life, as previously noted. It plays a significant role in a wide range of situations that may not always be immediately recognized. For example, PR is evident not only when your favorite celebrity gets ‘cancelled’ and must come up with a plan on how to save their reputation. This includes videos of influencers unboxing PR packages from brands, as well as advertisements and campaigns designed to promote new products and shape public perception.

Public relations is an increasingly prominent career field, particularly as communication has shifted toward digital platforms. The profession integrates elements of both marketing and journalism, which work together to shape public perception. Journalism contributes through the dissemination of information, while marketing focuses on promoting messages strategically. Together, these disciplines enable public relations professionals to influence how organizations and individuals are perceived by their target audiences. In simpler terms, public relations can be compared to maintaining a positive relationship, where thoughtful and intentional actions are used to strengthen connections and foster trust.

A common example of public relations that many individuals encounter is the press release. Press releases are widely used by organizations to communicate important information to the public and the media. These may include announcements of new products or service launches, upcoming events such as conferences or charitable initiatives, organizational growth through funding or expansion, and responses to crises. Through these communications, public relations professionals aim to deliver clear, timely information while shaping how the message is received by the audience.

A prominent example of public relations in practice is the work of celebrity PR teams, which are responsible for managing a public figure’s reputation and brand image. These teams utilize strategies such as media relations, crisis management, and image building to shape public perception. Their responsibilities often include coordinating interviews, managing social media accounts, organizing appearances such as red-carpet events, and securing brand partnerships.

For example, Chappell Roan who is a singer is currently being cancelled because she had her security guard go up to Jude Law’s eleven year old daughter who had seen the singer, smiled and sat back down, Chappell then sent her security Guard to the eleven year old and her father to yell at them and accuse the daughter of being disrespectful and harassing the singer. Due to this situation that happened in March of this year, Chappell Roan’s PR team is most likely working overtime and constructed a plan for Chappell to publicly ‘deny and deflect’ the situation in order to save her status. Deny and Deflect is a high-risk crisis management strategy that is used to deflect a scandal and minimize damage to a reputation.

PR packages commonly seen on platforms such as TikTok are another example of public relations in practice. These packages are curated, branded, and often personalized gifts sent by companies to influencers and celebrities to increase brand awareness and encourage the creation of social media content. This strategy helps generate excitement surrounding a brand, particularly during new product launches, and can also influence consumer perceptions through reviews and endorsements. An example of this can be seen in promotional content featuring the brand Rhode, created by Hailey Bieber, where PR packages are used to amplify visibility and engagement.

The statement “everything you do or say is public relations” reflects an important perspective on personal communication and behavior. It suggests that an individual’s actions, interactions, and messages all contribute to shaping their reputation and how they are perceived by others. In this sense, individuals can be viewed as their own personal brands, with their values, behaviors, and communication styles representing key components of that identity. The ways in which a person builds relationships, presents themselves on social media, and manages conflict can all be understood as aspects of personal public relations and reputation management. Viewing PR from this perspective highlights the intentional nature of communication and emphasizes the role individuals play in shaping their own public image.

Public Relations is something very crucial today because it helps connecting brands to audiences, puts together events, helps with crisis management (which happens often in the celebrity world), and even handles political public affairs. Something that is also important is the media you are consuming or the videos that find and interest you are most likely targeted towards you. Target audiences which is extremely important in PR is how brands connect with their audience, and they select very specific strategies and tools to pique the interest of their target audience.

Public relations is ultimately centered on building and maintaining meaningful relationships between organizations and the audiences they serve. It extends beyond simply sharing information, requiring a deep understanding of target audiences, purposeful communication, and thoughtful responses during both positive situations and times of crisis. In today’s fast-paced digital environment, PR is especially critical, as messages can spread rapidly and significantly influence public perception in a very short amount of time.

So next time you watch an unboxing of a PR package or see your favorite celebrity come out with an apology, remember that all the behind-the-scenes planning, messaging, and strategy that shapes those moments is public relations at work. Whether it’s building excitement around a product launch or helping repair someone’s reputation after a mistake, public relations plays a powerful role in shaping the stories we see every day and how we interpret them.