7 Birthday Freebies to Take Advantage Of!

I’m always excited for my birth month to roll around each year, not just because of my birthday, but also because of all the free gifts that businesses send out in celebration of you! As we welcome October, those of us with October birthdays should be preparing for those birthday emails to hit our inbox anytime now! Here are some of the best gifts to take advantage of for your birthday!

Arguably one of the best donuts around, you can get a free Krispy Kreme donut for your birthday reward! This gift is only available to Krispy Kreme reward members, so be sure to enroll in their rewards program before your birthday rolls around!

2. Coldstone Creamery

Coldstone’s birthday reward is perfect to end your birthday with, especially if you’re out celebrating with a friend! Wrap up your day with a little sweet treat with your BOGO-free Coldstone coupon. This is also only available for members, so join My Coldstone Club Rewards to get your gift! Who doesn’t love free ice cream?

3. American Eagle

Your birthday is the perfect excuse to add something new to your wardrobe. At the beginning of the month, you’ll receive a $5 coupon to use during your birth month. This is perfect if you want something new to wear when you go out to dinner or to celebrate! Sign up for Real Rewards to receive your gift!

4. Ulta

Ulta is one of the few companies I’ve seen that actually offers a choice for your birthday gift. During your birthday month, you get a free gift (usually a sample size). They give you a couple of options to choose from instead of it being a mystery item or only one option. The coupon will be available via your Ulta account!

5. Starbucks

For your birthday, Starbucks will add one free drink to your account, which is only available on your actual birthday. This is definitely one to save for your big day while you spend the rest of the month gradually using up your other month-long, birthday coupons!

6. Outback Steakhouse

Maybe you want to celebrate on the fancier side and splurge on dinner. At Outback, although you don’t get any discount off of your fancy steak dinner, you do get a free dessert for your birthday! Plus, when you sign up for Dine Rewards, you can get a free Bloomin’ Onion on top of that!

7. AMC

AMC theatres also offer a pretty generous birthday freebie through their AMC Stubs Program. Their program has different levels of membership, which can affect the extent of your birthday gift. As a standard insider member, you can get a free large bag of popcorn during your birthday month. But if you’re a Premiere or an A-list member, you can also get a free large fountain drink!

Whether you go out for breakfast or dinner, on a shopping trip or a movie night, these businesses have got you covered for all your birthday celebrations! I will definitely be taking advantage of many of these freebies! Besides, who doesn’t like free stuff?