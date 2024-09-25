The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello to all my beauty lovers! :) We all know finding high-quality makeup without spending too much can feel impossible, but if you are anything like me, you are always on the lookout for those beauty gems that will not make your bank account cry. Having splurged on brands like Fenty, Nars, and Too Faced in the past, I have been on the hunt for affordable makeup that serves without costing a fortune. Here are my top six favorite budget-friendly makeup picks that you definitely need to add to your collection, and are easy to purchase because you can find them on Amazon, or at Ulta, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, and Target.

Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Looking for a lip product that is both simple and stunning? The Elf Lip Oil is where it’s at, and my personal favorite shade is Pink Quartz, because it not only hydrates my lips but also gives them a gorgeous, glossy finish. It has just the right touch of color to enhance your natural lip shade without being too over-the-top. I am obsessed with how it keeps my lips soft and glossy all day long, and at just $8, it is a total steal. Whether you are keeping it low-key with a fresh look or adding a glossy layer over your favorite lipstick, this is a must-have in your makeup bag.

Elf Camo Liquid Blush

If you have never tried liquid blush, you are definitely missing out. The Elf Camo Liquid Blush blends like a dream and gives you that dewy, radiant flush. My personal favorite shade is Pinky Promise—it is the perfect pop of pink that brightens up my olive-toned complexion. You can go for a subtle hint of color or build it up for a bolder look—it’s super versatile. This little gem is just $7, making it a perfect alternative if you are a fan of Rare Beauty but need something more budget-friendly.

Elf Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide

A great way to prep your face before applying all your products is by priming it. If you have never used a primer before, you are in for a treat. It not only primes your face for perfect makeup application but also smooths the skin and brightens dullness. The gel-based formula makes your face look snatched, and I highly recommend it at just $10!

L’Oreal Lengthening Lash Primer

Want to elevate your mascara game? L’Oreal’s Lengthening Lash Primer is here to help you achieve fuller, more dramatic lashes. It adds volume and makes your mascara apply smoother and last longer. At only $11, it’s a game-changer. A little pro tip that you should know is to curl your lashes first, then apply the primer before your mascara for an extra boost of volume and fullness.

L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara

Ever get asked if you are wearing fake lashes when you are actually just wearing mascara? I have, and let me tell you, it is the best feeling ever! L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara is the mascara that I have received all my compliments on, because it is all about those long, defined lashes. It separates and lengthens like a pro and will not clump up. I have been loyal to this mascara for nine years and have never looked back. It is just too good and way more affordable compared to other high-end mascaras like Better Than Sex or Urban Decay. If you are after lashes that wow, this is your go-to.

Freckle Stamps

Craving that sun-kissed, freckled look without spending hours in the sun? Freckle Stamps are a total game-changer. I use the Saddle Brown shade, which works surprisingly well with my olive-toned complexion to create natural-looking freckles quickly and effortlessly—plus, they’re only $6! What I do for a natural-looking freckle effect is lightly press the stamp onto my skin and then gently tap with my fingers to blend.

All I am saying is that these six products are proof that you can look fabulous without making your pockets unhappy. Give them a try! Trust me, you will not be disappointed!