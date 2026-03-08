2026 Fashion Trends and Styles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring and summer are approaching, there are new and interesting fashion trends going on today. Some ideas with color, new print choices, and designs that just scream spring! Winter outfits were pretty good and were very interesting and some were the same from previous years, like the fur boots and fur hats, but since it’s getting warmer, these ideas should help you choose what to look into. I personally liked the animal print in 2025 like, leopard, cow, and deer. With new shoes, accessories, jackets, tops and so much more to choose and look at, I’m sure you are gonna be able to find what you are looking forward to wearing in the warm weather starting in March!

Starting off first with jacket trends that I have recently seen on my for you page on TikTok. The toggle jacket, which comes in different colors and looks really well when it’s like 50 degrees outside. Layering the outfit with a pair of tights and a skirt or the jacket could be all black with a bright shirt and dark blue flare jeans. The next one is a tailored and structured leather jacket that has been out for some time. This goes well with jeans, especially flare jeans and a small purse. I personally find this type of jacket really nice and stylish. Fur – trimmed jackets have been out and many people have worn this type of style before in the spring. Layering this jacket with some flare jeans, sunglasses, and kitten heels will look great for the weather in March. Most of these jackets look good with a simple pair of jeans, which isn’t a bad thing if you are someone who wears jeans more than leggings and skirts.

This selection is about different color combos depending on the type of person you are and what you look best in or usually wear. Baby pink and brown is a soft, feminine color combination where you can pretty much match with anything that’s not too loud but just soft and calm. White and butter yellow gives me an April type of vibe, like the holiday easter. This combo seems gentle and also calm, like the first one, really a good combo to wear in the summer. Cherry red and baby blue can be styled with a long sleeve baby blue top with a light blue skirt, cherry red heels and a cherry red handbag. This outfit is super simple and easy, and looks really nice to wear when the sun is out.

There are a variety of shoes to choose from to wear, like sneakers, heels, flats, and many more that are stylish. Jessica Simpson’s spring 2026 collection consists of a selection of colors, designs, and patterns. Perfect to wear when it gets hot, like to an event or gala, to show off the beautifully made shoes. Bold and vibrant sneakers that are textured/tactile trainers, like zebra print, cow print, and some colors, just to have the feel of them, like satin and denim. The feel of denim on sneakers and how that can be styled with an outfit that you would wear when you are playing a sport like tennis or badminton, just a chill outfit. Wedges are definitely back in style for a cute picnic date or more like a brunch with friends. There are some that are easy to wear, like a high heel one or a low heel one that can be styled with capri pants and a flower top.

Lastly, we have an accessories edition which includes sunglasses, jewelry, purses, gloves, and purses/handbags. Aviator glasses that are big and round with a yellow/orange tint in them to give that pop with your outfit. I’ve seen YouTuber girls wear this with a bunch of gold jewelry and small, round hoop earrings. Statement gloves that come in different designs, patterns, materials, and fabrics. An example would be leopard print gloves with a red and dark navy blue outfit. Textured bags that have animal print like fur and can be big or small, depending on what best fits you. I personally would for sure get a small fur handbag to wear since I absolutely enjoy seeing fur on outfits!