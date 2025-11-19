2025 Christmas List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween passes and December approaches, this is the perfect time to start thinking of a Christmas list for this year! Early to mid-November is a great time to start creating your lists and give to family or friends so they can even start shopping on Black Friday or early December! Here are some ideas for things you might want or need this Christmas season- these come from my own list I’ve been creating throughout the year, as well as some fun, trendy things I’ve seen online!

Digital Camera- I think having a digital camera makes taking pictures, exploring new places, and going out with friends (or bringing it along on a trip) so much more fun. I linked this pink digital camera from Amazon—it’s the one I bought, and it’s affordable while still offering great picture quality. With a digital camera, you can capture memories with friends or family and easily upload the photos to your phone.

Kendra Scott Shell necklace- When I first discovered this necklace in the summer, I was in love with it! Now this necklace is a bit pricier but in my opinion, it is worth it because the quality of a Kendra Scott necklace lasts for so long and does not tarnish. I have two Kendra Scott necklaces that I have had for years and wear all the time, and they are still in good condition. This necklace is perfect for summer or anytime during the year and they have a few color options.

Jellycat Bashful Bunny- A fun gift to ask for or give to friends is a Jellycat! These adorable, amusing stuffed animals come in many Christmas-themed varieties. The Bashful Bunny is especially popular, coming in lots of colors and some with special designs.

Cozy Blanket- I have so many blankets—fluffy, themed, seasonal, you name it, I probably have it. Getting a new blanket with a cute design is always a fun idea! I recommend blankets from TJ Maxx for their good selection, quality, and reasonable prices.

Pajama Sets by Pink- Pink makes the cutest and comfiest Christmas pajama sets every year. They have a variety of options, perfect for buying matching sets for friends or requesting a set as a gift.

Sephora Gift Sets- Sephora always releases a range of holiday makeup gift sets from popular brands. These are easy, affordable gifts, with options for makeup, perfume, lip gloss, and skincare.

New Jewelry- By this time of the year everyone’s favorite jewelry pieces are most likely tarnished, old, tangled, or it’s just time for new pieces. Places I love to get jewelry are Lovisa for necklaces, earrings, and they have a lot of good sets. Amazon for earrings, necklaces, bellybutton rings, rings, and bracelets. Altar’d State is another place I like to go for jewelry but it is more expensive and the pieces are more dainty I have noticed.

Slippers- My new obsession is with slippers from Target that just came out—they’re only ten dollars and come in blue, red, blush, brown (cheetah print), pink, tan, and white. These make great, inexpensive gifts for family or friends.

Coloring Books- A personal hobby of mine is coloring and I think over the winter season it becomes more popular with the different kinds of coloring books that are Christmas/ winter themes. You can ask for coloring books from different brands or stores. My personal favorites are from Amazon for seven to ten bucks. “Cozy Girl Season,” “Little Cuddles,” “Fuzzy Hygge” are all some examples of coloring books that are Christmas themed for the holiday.

Mugs with Hot Chocolate kits- Stores usually come out with cute mugs you can buy someone with hot chocolate mixes, or hot chocolate and marshmallow kits for something inexpensive and cute to give someone.

Satin Pillowcases- New pillowcases for the winter season is such a good gift idea, and come with plenty of benefits. Kitsch is a good brand to get satin pillowcases from. Having a satin pillowcase benefits both your hair and skin by reducing frizz, creases, and friction. The soft material of a satin pillowcase helps keep your hair oils and moisture together so you wake up with less tangles and helps keep your skin also hydrated throughout the night.

Stocking Stuffer Ideas: