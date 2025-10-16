10 Halloween Costume Inspos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here is some fun, creative Halloween costumes for your Halloween plans this year! These costume ideas are more of the trendy but creative costumes you do, so you won’t be out of season.

For solo costumes, you can piece together these stylish ideas.

This one can come in many different variations and colorful outfits for a cute beachy appeal on Halloween. You can shop for these different pieces on Amazon, Shien, Pinterest, TikTok, in stores, or even craft together things in your closet already! In this link, you can see different pieces coming together with lots of blue hints and seashells, making the ultimate under the sea costume. A blue cropped tank overlapping a blue mini skirt would totally go for this cute costume. Add some little accessories like shell earrings, necklaces, a sequin purse, and some cute bangles on your arm to tie it all together.

If you’ve ever seen this iconic movie (highly recommend) you know this character is super fashionable. No matter what your aesthetic is, this costume isn’t one to miss. You can pair a little black skirt or shorts with a black detailed corset on top or a black shirt to go together. Adding dramatic effects with winged eyeliner for makeup and a dark red lip. You can add wings and a crown for pictures as well as iconic accessories.

Here is a duo costume:

These are costume duos that I don’t see enough of. This idea is so cute and gives your duo costume some dynamic. For Captain Hook, you can go all red and black pirate them with different skirts with lace on the bottom, or red or black shorts, paired with tops that have puffy short sleeves to accentuate the pirate theme. Add a hat and boots for pictures and accessories, and you’re all set to capture Tinker Bell. Now for Tinkerbell, you can choose all green themes, a leaf looking skirt, hair in a bun, wings, and light makeup.

With the Wicked movie coming out soon at the end of November, we can bring back this trend and the hype and bring back Elphaba and Glinda. For Elphaba, you can pick black or green clothes and accessories to showcase your witchy side. A hat and a broom can be extra for detail. For Glinda, you can pick pieces out that are pink and give princess vibes. A tiara and a magic wand would do the trick for accessories and I would also add a lot of shimmer.

Here are trio costumes:

Here’s a fun costume for your trio! You can each pick a color and dress up as either a purple, pink, or green chipette. You can add ears for accessories and microphones. Sparkly bright purple, pink, and green tops and skirts or shorts would go best for this outfit idea.

An iconic movie that I think a lot of people forgot about is Hocus Pocus and these three iconic ladies are perfect for your Halloween costume this year! To dress as each, pick a witch, based on aesthetics or favorites. For Winifred, green and purple dresses, skirts, jewelry is your go to. For Mary, red and plaid mixed with funky pieces can go together to make the outfit. For Sarah, pinks and light reds, with light makeup, and gold jewlery would go for this look.

For Group costumes:

Monster High is still being brought back and the costumes are better than ever. For your group, you can select different characters, the popular ones, being Frankie Stein, the daughter of Frankenstein’s monster. Her character is mostly blue and black and white with electric bolts for details. Cleo de Nile, daughter of the mummy. She gives off lots of gold, with chunky jewelry pieces, and blue as her top, she also has some highlights in her long hair. Draculaura, daughter of Dracula, is all pink and black with lots of hearts and layering pieces. Finally, Clawdeen Wolf, daughter of a werewolf, is purple, with a little fur vest, ears, and a pink zebra printed styled shirt with a plaid purple skirt. There are definitely more characters and lots of ways to style these costumes.

This is another fun costume you can go with a larger group that doesn’t need much effort. You can pick a Care Bear and pick a color and dress up as them! The colors are the same for top and bottom. You can add ears and even print out your little bear symbol if you want to add some detail to your costume!

For Couple Costumes:

For the couples that want to dress up cute together, you can dress up as Bo Peep and Woody. They are Disney couple favorite and have two completely different aesthetics. For Bo Peep, you could wear a blue or pink corset with the opposite skirt and bows in hair for an accessory. For Woody, you can use a yellow shirt, or plaid, a cow printed vest, and some boots and a hat for decoration.

For the last costume idea, a deer and a hunter, for the deer, you can wear a brown type of shirt and type of skirt or shorts or pants, makeup to show you’re a deer with some animal print and dark features, and maybe a target on your forehead and some ears for decoration. For the hunter, you could wear any shirt or camo pants or shirt and have some boots for decoration, and maybe eye black for detail.