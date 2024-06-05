Ways to Smoothly Sail Through DisneySea: Tips for Those that are Scared of the Rides

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

When it comes to choosing between Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, I always found myself gravitating towards Disneyland. It wasn’t just because Disneyland seemed more appealing with its adorable characters; it was also because I felt I could enjoy more rides there. So, when my rollercoaster-loving friends outvoted me and chose DisneySea for our trip, I felt a wave of anxiety. I had always dreaded the intense rides there.

At 20 years old, I finally faced my fears and experienced the thrilling attractions at DisneySea: Tower of Terror, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and Raging Spirits (in this order). To my surprise, these rides were far less terrifying than I had imagined. I realized Disney has a remarkable way of making these rides appear much more daring, feeding into the imagination and blowing the fear out of proportion.

Finding an Experienced Friend

It’s tough to muster confidence when you are already scared and your friends are equally nervous. When I lived in Hong Kong, I loved Disneyland there because I enjoyed riding all the attractions. This was because I was fortunate to have a supportive and patient friend who helped me overcome my fear of rides like Hyperspace Mountain and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars. With their encouragement, I gradually started to enjoy these thrilling rides.

This experience showed me the importance of having a supportive, confident friend when confronting fears. Someone who understands your pace and gently encourages you can make all the difference. During my visit to DisneySea, my friends’ excitement for the rides motivated me to join in and buckle up. After that, it was all fun and relief, and I was so grateful for their support.

Acknowledging Your Progress and Building Confidence

Recognizing your progress and using it to build your confidence is important. This applies to anything, not just theme park rides. For example, after conquering a ride you thought was scary, you can tell yourself, “I did that one so that I can handle the next.” Even if the next ride seems daunting, you can maintain a positive mindset by thinking, “If I can ride this one, I will be even more confident.”

This mindset helped me while waiting in line for Raging Spirits at DisneySea, which features an entire 360-degree loop. Acknowledging the steps I had already taken made me feel more prepared and confident to tackle the next challenge.

Researching the Rides

Another tip is to study the rides and read reviews beforehand. This helps alleviate the stress of overthinking and will help you know what to expect. I also suggest watching videos of the rides. Although the rides may appear long, the experience itself passes by quickly, and you may find yourself wishing it didn’t end so soon.

Here are some videos to check out:

Remember that bravery knows no bounds, and with each ride, you are one step closer to conquering your fears of roller coasters. You’ve got this!