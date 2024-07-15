Three Bowl Meal Ideas for Busy College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

It can be tough to get used to preparing your own meals when you start living on your own for the first time, especially as a busy college student dealing with assignments and extracurricular activities. Today, I am going to share some of my favourite meals to prepare that are perfect for college students living alone. All meal ideas I will share can be enjoyed in a single bowl, minimising cleaning up time. These bowl meal ideas are suited for those busy college students to save time and still enjoy nutritious and satisfying meals!

1. Salad bowls

Ingredients: 1 cucumber, 1 avocado, a can of corn, some tomatoes, a can of tuna, and some mozzarella cheese (you can substitute them with other vegetables, meats or seafood)

Start preparing your salad bowl by cutting all the vegetables into small pieces. Open those canned vegetables and seafood. Once everything is prepared, mix everything together in a bowl. Add some salt, pepper and lemon juice to finish up the salad. They are very very easy to make after having a long busy day at uni, as you only need to chop the vegetables and mix everything together in a bowl. This is my favourite thing to make for dinner because it does not take too long to prepare but is always tasty.

2. Smoothie bowls

Ingredients: frozen blueberries, strawberries, Greek yoghurt, bananas, mangoes and granola (you can substitute them with other fruits) .

Firsty, cut the strawberries into small pieces. Add frozen blueberries, strawberries and Greek yoghurt into a blender and blend until it reaches a smooth consistency. Pour the mixture into a bowl and add some fruits such as bananas, mangoes and strawberries on top. You can also sprinkle some granola on the bottom of the smoothie to make it more nutritious and filling. It is very quick and easy to prepare, as you only need to blend and cut fruits for this meal. It is very refreshing to have this smoothie bowl in the morning or for lunch especially on summer days!

3. Korean cold noodles

Ingredients: 1 pack of noodles, 1 cucumber, some tomatoes, other vegetables or boiled chicken, source that comes with the noodles

Start by boiling the noodles (the cooking time depends on what type of noodles you use). After boiling the noodles, place them into cold iced water to cool down. Boil the chicken until it is cooked. Cut the vegetables into small pieces. Place the noodles and sauce in a bowl, then add vegetables and some boiled chicken on top. This dish is not only very easy to make in a bowl but also nutritious and filling, helping you stay active throughout the day. The cold noodles can also cool you down on hot summer days, making it perfect for summer meals!