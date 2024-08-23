Are We Entering the 5th Wave of Feminism, or Has It Already Arrived?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter.

We have experienced four large waves of feminism. I think readers on HerCampus are already familiar with them, but to briefly recap, the First Wave, spanning the 19th to early 20th century in the United States, sought to secure women’s voting and educational rights. The Second Wave, from the 1960s to the 1970s, was for workplace equality, legal gender discrimination, and bodily integrity (reproductive choice), primarily in the U.S., with a ripple effect worldwide. The Third Wave, driven by Generation X in the 1990s, expanded the focus to encompass topics like sexual harassment, racism, and LGBTQ+ rights. The Fourth Wave, which began in the 2010s, was defined by the global #MeToo movement, which addressed rape culture, sexual harassment, and continued advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. As we have entered the twenty-first century, the question arises: Are we seeing the emergence of a 5th Wave of Feminism? Or, perhaps more importantly, do we need one?

The Call for a 5th Wave

Ellie Glantz, a TEDxYouth speaker, says in her speech, “It’s Time For Fifth Wave Feminism,” that while female empowerment has made significant progress, other aspects have become counterproductive. She highlights how certain ‘feminist’ actions have evolved into something toxic, with ‘masculinity’ described as “toxic masculinity” and ‘femininity’ sometimes dismissed as inauthentic if one shaves or wears makeup. While ‘masculinity’ and ‘femininity’ are complicated and culturally constructed concepts, it is important to understand the underlying causes of these issues. Qualities traditionally associated with men, such as protection or strength, are not inherently toxic (they can become problematic when used to undermine women’s capabilities.) So, it’s important to know what is harmful and what is not. I also feel that the debate on ‘femininity’ resembles the conflict between the Second and Third wave ‘feminists’ in terms of workplace behaviour and embracing one’s body.

So, What Could the 5th Wave Be About?

An article on Medium suggests that the 5th Wave of feminism is already in motion.

“The 5th Wave of what was once called feminism maintains a focus on encouraging, embracing & celebrating male tenderness and male gentility. The essential positive qualities of ‘masculinity’ are congratulating them to the same extent that the negative masculine traits are lamented & condemned.”

One key aspect of this Wave is recognizing that men also need spaces for comfort and emotion. For too long, societal expectations have dictated that men must be strong and self-sufficient. The 5th Wave focuses on breaking down these barriers and creating a more inclusive, supportive environment for everyone and their mental health.

Intersectionality and the 5th Wave

Elma Akob, in her TEDxUniversityofPretoria talk titled “The Dangers of Western Feminism to African Women,” discusses the potential harm of imposing Western ‘feminist’ ideals on minority groups. Elma argues that early African’ feminists’ were reluctant to align with Western feminism because it primarily centered on the experiences of white women, often overlooking the struggles of Black women who were fighting against racism, neo-colonialism, and economic oppression.

Elma’s talk reminds us that feminism is not one-size-fits-all. What empowers one group might marginalize another, and this must be considered as we move forward. The savior complex, where one feels the need to “save” another, can be just as damaging as the victimhood complex, where the other is constantly seen as helpless.

One part of her speech particularly resonated with me: Elma’s description of how she defines her own ‘feminist’ identity. So now I am Elma, an individual who is appalled by the injustices faced by women, an advocate for women’s empowerment, and an individual who understands or stands for gender equality.

This idea aligns with the principles of 5th Wave feminism, which calls for a more inclusive approach. It’s about broadening the ‘feminist’ narrative to include those who have been overlooked, such as men’s mental health and minority groups within Western societies.

Is the Fifth-Wave Feminism Relevant in Japan?

In 2024, Japan’s global gender gap index was ranked 118th out of 146 countries. In 2023, it was 125th out of 146 countries. So Japan is steadily rising in this account. However, from what I can see in the daily life of going outside in Tokyo, advertisements on trains, and billboards often depict young women promoting beauty products and salons. Japan’s anime culture also perpetuates the sexualization of women’s bodies, which is often used in marketing. According to a 2022 survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the wage level for women in Japan was 78.7, far below the average of 87.9 among 38 OECD countries, along with LGBTQ+ rights, which is still a very much work in progress.

From a Western perspective, Japan may seem behind in terms of feminism. Still, within Japan, there has been a growing awareness of issues like sexual harassment and the objectification of women. Social media, marches, and protests have become platforms for people to voice their concerns and push for change. It’s worth noting that in Japan, the term ‘feminist’ generally has a negative connotation. This is similar to Elma’s discussion on African women, which emphasized how ‘feminist’ ideas are differently understood and interpreted across various countries and cultures.

I have interpreted so far that Fifth-wave feminism is about continuing to fight gender-based violence and inequality while also promoting unity and support. It’s about working together without dividing ourselves by gender and recognizing the shared humanity in all of us. The fifth Wave is a movement that actively bridges these divides, creating a more inclusive and supportive world for everyone.